Leeds United 2-1 Preston North End: Joel Piroe winner boosts promotion hopes

Joel Piroe scored a dramatic stoppage-time penalty as Leeds beat Preston at Elland Road to move within four points of the Championship automatic promotion spots.

The hosts were stunned after 65 seconds when Liam Lindsay's header back across the 18-yard box fell to Liam Millar who pinged a low ball across the six-yard area for Will Keane to turn home his fifth goal in six games.

The lead lasted just a few minutes in a helter-skelter start as Crysencio Summerville played in Junior Firpo who stood up a cross to the back post where Dan James headed in.

Preston withstood plenty of second-half pressure and looked to have earned a point until Piroe coolly stroked home his spot-kick after the ball bounced up on to the arm of Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson.

Piroe's 12th goal of the season gave Leeds a 10th win in their last 11 games at home and to within four points of second-placed Southampton and third-placed Ipswich who visit leaders Leicester on Monday.

Preston, who were top of the table in September, fell to a fifth defeat in seven matches and stay 12th.

Daniel Farke's Leeds side are now unbeaten in their 14 league matches at Elland Road this season - the longest in England's top four divisions - but looked vulnerable early on with Preston showing plenty of attacking intent.

After a goal apiece in the opening six minutes, Millar's rising shot had to be palmed out by Illan Meslier as Ryan Lowe's men exploited space in behind the hosts' high line before United gradually forced the visitors back.

The in-form Patrick Bamford almost pounced when Andrew Hughes overegged a header back to goalkeeper Dai Cornell and Georginio Rutter put a free header over the bar from Ilia Gruev's corner.

But hard-working Preston largely stifled the home threat before the break.

Leeds came out fired up for the second half as Rutter's shot hit the side of the post, teed up by Summerville's thrilling driving run, and James twice sped clear, his first run denied by the advancing Cornell before a chip over the keeper found the roof of the net.

The hosts continued to press, but Preston were able to hold them at arm's length, prompting a Leeds double change in the 77th minute, including striker Piroe who immediately increased the attacking threat.

Robbie Brady's brilliant last-ditch challenge to stop Bamford going clean through typified Preston's resolve, but it all proved in vain as Ledson's outstretched arm convinced referee David Webb to point to the spot.

Piroe stepped up to send Cornell the wrong way and boost Leeds' chances of securing an immediate return to the Premier League.