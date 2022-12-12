Leeds and the Thousand Islands briefs

Speed limit reduction in Lansdowne

Township council supported the proposed reduction and to proceed with a notice of motion to the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville recommending the reduction of the regulated speed limit on Prince Street from 50km/h to 40 km/h.

Prince Street in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is a county road presently regulated for a speed of 50 kilometers per hour; however, it was noted to council that majority of the residents on Prince Street, specifically within the 590 metres from the railway crossing to Beatty Street, expressed individually serious concerns regarding the existing speed limit given the intersection of Prince Street and King Street, pedestrian activity, on-street parking and driveways.

OLG betting

Council granted three readings and final passage to a bylaw to amend the Municipality Contribution Agreement with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Recently, OLG authorized casinos in Ontario to offer betting on sporting and other types of events. The OLG had advised that the casino started sportsbook betting on Oct. 28. Betting is available on all types of sporting events from all over the world with core focus on the major American and Canadian sports (NHL, NFL, CFL, MLB, soccer etc.) and major international events like the World Cup. In order for the township to share in any revenues generated by such a new service, OLG had proposed amending the MCA.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times