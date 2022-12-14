Leeds and the Thousand Islands Briefs

Ontario Clean Water Agency agreement

Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township council granted three readings and final passage to a bylaw to authorize the township to enter into an agreement with the Ontario Clean Water Agency for the operation and maintenance of the municipal water and wastewater systems in Lansdowne.

The agreement is set to begin Jan. 1, 2023 and will terminate on Dec. 31, 2027 (five years). The parties may agree to renew the agreement for one additional five-year period. Pricing for the first year of the agreement is $290,833. Thereafter, the annual price is subject to an annual Consumer Price Index adjustment.

CN assessment rejected

Township council has voted against allocating $10,000 from the special projects reserve fund to hire a consultant to prepare a detailed crossing safety assessment as required under the Railway Safety Act regarding whistle cessation for the intersection of the CN railway at County Road 3 in Lansdowne.

The allocation of $10,000 would have allowed staff to undertake the initial stage of submitting a detailed crossing safety assessment by a qualified external professional engineer evaluating the conditions at the crossing and within the crossing area.

Once the safety assessment was completed, staff would work with CN to determine an estimate of CN's costs to review and support the crossing safety assessment.

Staff's concern, as noted, was that the safety assessment may recommend, or CN may insist, that additional safety equipment be installed at the crossing in order to permit the cessation of whistles.

Burtch's Lane signs on Thousand Islands parkway

Council has approved the proposed location and directional signs for Burtch’s Lane to be purchased and installed by the Ministry of Transportation on the north and south sides of the Thousand Islands Parkway.

Burtch’s Lane is a township road located at the east end Rockport and crosses the Thousand Islands Parkway in a north/south direction.

Staff has requested that the Ministry of Transportation update the signs on the parkway with new directional signs to provide information regarding the civic addressing numbers located on each side of the parkway. This will assist emergency responders in locating properties on this road.

Recreation cost-sharing agreement deferred

Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township council has deferred to a future date a decision on whether or not to execute a recreation cost-sharing agreement with the Town of Gananoque regarding the Lou Jeffries Arena for a two-year term.

The Lou Jeffries Arena in Gananoque is the only indoor rink surface easily accessible for most of the township.

The township has participated in sharing the costs of operation and maintenance of the facility with the town. In return for the Township's participation, residents avoid paying the non-resident rate when using the facility.

The current recreation cost-sharing agreement will expire on Dec. 31.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times