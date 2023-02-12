Police outside Elland Road – Leeds and Manchester United condemn toxic 'tragedy chanting' that sours Premier League clash - Danny Lawson/PA

Leeds United and Manchester United have taken the rare step of releasing a joint statement to condemn the behaviour of both sets of supporters after a series of ugly songs and chants soured Sunday’s game at Elland Road.

The statement came after Leeds supporters mocked the Munich air disaster of 1958, which killed eight Manchester United players, while travelling fans were heard singing about the stabbing of two Leeds supporters in Turkey before a Uefa Cup semi final against Galatasary back in 2000.

There have been repeated appeals by both clubs for the toxic chants to stop but there has been little sign of that happening in recent years.

As a result, the clubs took the unusual decision to jointly condemn the behaviour of their fans in a game that was also marred by chants about Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood and disgraced former television personality Jimmy Saville.

'Such behaviour is completely unacceptable'

The joint statement read: “Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game.

“Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League and other authorities on eradicating it from football.”

That strongly worded statement was followed by another from the Premier League in a similar critical tone.

“The Premier League condemns the chanting heard during today's match between Leeds United and Manchester United. The League is treating the issue of tragedy chanting as a priority and as a matter of urgency.”

The chanting could be heard throughout the game, but was loudest in the first half as both teams played their part in a combative and fiercely contested battle on the pitch. There was also a huge police presence in and outside the stadium in order to prevent crowd tension turning violent, although the match appears to have passed without any major clashes between the two sets of supporters.

Manchester United are part of the Premier League’s working group on tragedy chanting and have also been working closely with Liverpool to try and remove the toxic songs and chants that have accompanied that fixture too.