Leeds life-sized bear sculptures art trail goes on display

A public art trail featuring more than 85 bear sculptures has launched in Leeds.

The statues, which have been inspired by children's author Michael Rosen's book 'We're Going on a Bear Hunt', are dotted across the city streets.

After the trail ends, on 9th September, some of the artworks will be auctioned to raise money for Leeds Children's Hospital.

Organisers said it showcased the city's diverse cultural and artistic talent.

Along with the 50 super-sized bears 35 smaller bear cubs also form part of the trail around central Leeds and nearby public parks.

Artist Caroline Dowsett, who painted one of the bears called Bloom, said: "It's a real honour to be part of such an important cause.

"I want to evoke a sense of optimism and bring a splash of colour into our everyday lives.

"The use of colours and composition are inspired by feelings of joy, and that is the main source of inspiration in my work."

Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: "The funds raised through Leeds Bear Hunt will help Leeds Children's Hospital continue to provide exceptional treatment and care to poorly babies and children."

ThinkOTB, a local marketing agency which has sponsored one of the bears, said it hoped the art trail would bring local schools, communities and businesses together "to celebrate Leeds's heritage".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.