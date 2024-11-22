‘Leeds are interested’: Whites could sign 28-year-old target on a major bargain

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

The 28-year-old midfielder will be a free agent in the summer and he has been linked with a move away from the club in January. According to Carlton Palmer, he could be available for a fee of around £2 million midway through the season. He has been linked with West Ham United as well.

“Burnley have two choices, they can let the contract run down and get promotion and worry about it later, or cash in in January. At the end of the day, this is the last chance you’re going to get any money for him. “What is he worth? With his contract, maybe £1.5m to £2m. Burnley might keep him until the end of the season. If, in fact, he doesn’t sign a new contract it wouldn’t surprise me,” Palmer said to Football League World.

Meanwhile, Graeme Bailey has also confirmed that Leeds are keen on the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the Whites come forward with an offer to sign the player.

Graeme Bailey told LeedsUnited.News: “Got a lot of targets like that. Leeds have got a list A and a list B. Leeds would love to get involved in the Brownhill sweepstakes,” Bailey said on Brownhill. “They can’t really get involved that heavily right now. Brownhill knows they’re there, Leeds are interested. He’s one of a few like that, very similar options that they are looking at like that. Let’s see where they are.”

Brownhill has been a reliable performer in the Championship and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Leeds. The Whites will be pushing for promotion to the Premier League and they need more quality and depth in the side.

(Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

Josh Brownhill would improve Leeds

The 28-year-old will add goals and creativity to the side. He has proven himself to be an indispensable asset for Burnley and the Clarets will be disappointed to lose him in the near future. However, they are powerless to stop him from leaving because of his contract situation.

If Leeds can sign him for a fee of around £2 million, the deal could look like a major bargain in the long term. The player is at the peak of his powers and he could transform Leeds in the midfield.

The opportunity to join Leeds could be quite attractive for the midfielder as well. He will look to help them secure promotion to the Premier League and compete in the top flight with them in the coming seasons.