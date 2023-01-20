Man, 27, arrested by terrorism police after Leeds maternity unit evacuated

Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

A man has been arrested by counter-terrorism police after a potentially suspicious package was found outside a hospital maternity unit.

St James’s hospital in Leeds declared a critical incident and evacuated patients from the Gledhow wing following the alert on Friday morning.

Counter-terrorism police said they had launched an investigation and that a 27-year-old man from Leeds had been arrested. They did not say what offences the suspect had allegedly committed.

West Yorkshire police said counter-terrorism policing north-east had “deployed resources with access to specialist capabilities” to help establish the full circumstances behind the incident.

A large police cordon is in place at the Gledhow wing, about a mile from Leeds city centre, while bomb disposal experts from the army’s Royal Logistical Corps investigate the potentially suspicious package.

The Leeds teaching hospitals trust, which oversees St James’s hospital, said it had declared a critical incident “so that we can keep staff and patients safe” while emergency services investigated.

West Yorkshire police urged people to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow wing and said it had erected a cordon as a precautionary measure.

The NHS trust said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow wing at St James’s hospital.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and we have been working with the police to evacuate some ward areas to keep our patients and staff safe.

“Patients are being asked to attend hospital as normal for appointments, unless they are contacted otherwise. Visiting for patients who are currently in Gledhow wing and Lincoln wing at St James’s hospital is suspended until we have more information. Accident and emergency at St James’s is still open.”

West Yorkshire police added: “Officers are liaising with army specialists who are at the scene to make an assessment in line with normal procedures. People are asked to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow wing at this time.”

The Gledhow wing, about a mile from Leeds city centre, houses the majority of maternity services at St James’s hospital, including its antenatal clinic, maternity assessment centre and the delivery suite. It also includes wards for respiratory and bereavement services.