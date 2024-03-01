Leeds 'finally looking like real contenders'

Leeds fan's voice graphic

It's been a fun week supporting Leeds United - beating top of the Championship Leicester City in dramatic fashion and going toe-to-toe with billion-pound Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Knowing that this Daniel Farke side is unfazed by the pressure of a big occasion, there was no doubt in my mind that we'd get the better of Leicester last Friday night - but the way in which we did made it all the sweeter.

Teenage prodigy Archie Gray scoring his first professional goal for Leeds under the Elland Road lights, to put us ahead after trailing just three minutes prior, it's what football is all about. Moments like those are the ones you live for.

The whole place was bouncing for those final 10 minutes. All four corners of the stadium completely unhinged. It's been a long time coming - finally looking like real contenders for automatic promotion. Full-time saw 35,000 Leeds fans belting out I Predict A Riot by Kaiser Chiefs, which topped off a spectacular evening.

Having lost the League Cup final to Liverpool on Sunday, Chelsea were hit with the line "it's been Klopp's kids against the blue billion-pound bottlejobs", and on Wednesday night it took them all of eight minutes to be undone by 20-year-old Mateo Joseph – Leeds United's fifth choice striker, who cost £900,000 and went on to score a double.

Academy graduate Gray was excellent once again, bettering Chelsea's midfield pairing of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, who cost a combined fee of over £200m.

I'm not disappointed, though. Even with a weakened Championship side we outplayed one of the Premier League big boys, and it was worth the 416-mile round trip to see us make that statement.

Lewis Deighton can be found at LUFC Lewis