Leeds fightback leaves Steve Cooper on the brink at Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper shows the strain as Nottingham Forest suffer a damaging defeat at Leeds - Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest result: Defeat leaves Steve Cooper on the brink at Forest - Getty Images/Richard Sellers

Of all the indignities heaped on Steve Cooper in recent weeks, this could prove the most damaging. Not only to Nottingham Forest’s Premier League survival hopes, but his continued job prospects.

It is now eight games without a win for Cooper’s men, an awful run which has left them in the thick of the relegation scrap.

Not even Cooper could deny that defeat to a key rival – Leeds United climbed above Forest and out of the bottom three with this victory – is a cause for huge concern. Cooper appears to retain the backing of the Forest fanbase but quite how much patience owner Evangelos Marinakis has remains to be seen. Patrick Vieira, recently dismissed by Crystal Palace, has been tipped as a potential successor should the axe fall.

For Leeds, though, things really are looking up. This was their third win in six Premier League games under Javi Gracia and they could certainly not be described as unworthy winners.

Orel Mangala put Forest ahead but first-half strikes from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra proved decisive.

Cooper’s position may be in serious doubt, yet the Forest supporters have not lost faith, singing his name with gusto before kick-off, prompting the manager to applaud them as he strode to the visiting dugout.

Leeds began brightly but Forest went desperately close in the eighth minute when a left-wing corner dropped to Emmanuel Dennis, whose close-range shot rebounded off a post.

The warning signs were not heeded by Leeds as Forest conjured a beautifully-crafted 12th-minute opener. A flowing move saw Dennis break down the left flank and show intelligence to find Mangala on the edge of the 18-yard box. The Belgium midfielder displayed delightful footwork to evade Sinisterra and engineer the space to strike a powerful right-foot shot into the bottom right-hand corner.

It was Mangala’s first goal for Forest and the cue for more pro-Cooper chants in the away end, but Leeds steadied themselves and equalised in the 20th minute. The ball was worked to Marc Roca 20 yards from goal and his left-foot strike was parried by Keylor Navas, but Harrison was the quickest to react, firing home from 10 yards out.

Leeds generally enjoyed the upper hand and, in first-half added time, Sinisterra put them ahead in scintillating fashion. The Colombia winger expertly created the space to hit a superb diagonal right-foot shot into the far corner, sparking more delirium in the home stands.

Cooper cut an increasingly anxious figure on the touchline, nervous energy seeping through his pores as he paced his technical area. Shortly before the hour, Leeds went close again when the excellent Harrison burst into Forest’s penalty box but his a right-foot effort was deflected out for a corner. Sinisterra, bubbling with confidence following his first-half strike, went close with an audacious curled effort. Bamford also blazed wide when he should have hit the target as Leeds, united, chiselled out a precious victory.