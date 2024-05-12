Leeds fan ‘slashed in the neck’ in row about alleged tragedy chants

The Leeds fan who was allegedly slashed outside Carrow Road - X

A Leeds United supporter claims his father was “slashed in the neck” by a gang of taunting supporters outside the club’s Championship play-off semi-final at Norwich.

The fan posted on social media that the attackers were taunting Leeds fans with chants about Galatasaray, where two supporters were killed 24 years ago.

The Leeds fan – identifying himself only as @‌DorsettHottub – posted an image of his father with a gash on his chin and throat, with a blood-stained T-shirt. The attack was said to have taken place outside Carrow Road after he apparently confronted Norwich fans about their alleged tragedy chanting.

The victim’s son posted: “We came out of Carrow Road after the game to chants of Turks with knives and Galatasaray.... whilst asking the lads why it was said, my dad was slashed in the neck with a blade and hit by a full can…”

Police had announced a heightened policing operation ahead of the 0-0 first leg.

Supt Kris Barnard, operational policing commander on the day, said the force had “extra officers on duty in and around the stadium and the city centre to welcome fans into the city, and keep people safe”.

Late on Sunday, Norfolk Police confirmed two men had been arrested relating to the attack.

“The incident happened shortly after 2pm today (Sunday 12 May 2024) when a man aged in his 60s reported being punched outside Norwich City FC’s stadium in Carrow Road,” the force explained, saying that the cut to his chin was believed to be from “an object” which was “thrown”.

“The victim was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical treatment.

“A man aged in his late teens was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

“A man aged in 50s was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. Both men remain in custody.”

Police added that they were searching for “another man” believed to be involved. “An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances of exactly what happened,” the force added. “Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anybody in the area at the time with any information or phone footage of the incident.”

During the match, neither side fashioned many scoring chances in a cagey affair which will be decided in the second leg at Elland Road on Thursday.

Leeds had the ball in the net on the half-hour mark through Junior Firpo following a defensive mix-up between Angus Gunn and centre-back Shane Duffy.

A raised flag against Georginio Rutter in the build-up saw it chalked off, however, with television replays appearing to suggest it had been a close but correct call.

Both teams approached the play-offs after a dip in form, with Norwich winning just two of their final seven league games to scrape into sixth while Leeds managed just two wins in eight to blow their chances of going up automatically.