Leeds ease past Derby to re-take Championship top spot

Leeds United have returned to the top of the Championship, at least before Sheffield United’s trip to West Brom on Sunday, with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Derby County at Elland Road which extended their run of home league wins to seven.

Paul Warne’s Derby, weakened by the suspension of Ebou Adams, set up defensively with a 5-4-1 formation which Leeds initially struggled to break down. Joe Rodon, having missed a much easier headed chance from a corner, eventually put Leeds ahead on 39 minutes by evading Kane Wilson to bury Joe Rothwell’s cross.

Five minutes later substitute Max Wober, who had upset Leeds fans by making a late decision to leave last season on loan for Borussia Mönchengladbach, then also scored his first goal for the club by sweeping in Brenden Aaronsen’s deflected cross, again when peeling away from Wilson.

Derby, toothless in the first half, were unable to make any headway in the second as Leeds eased down through the gears to secure three points without any fuss though the visitors had Jacob Widell Zetterström to thank for keeping it down to 2-0 after making a fine save from Joel Piroe and also thwarting Ao Tanaka and Daniel James.

02:47 PM GMT

Daniel Farke speaks to Sky Sports

I’m very happy with this win. The game after a loss is always difficult and the first 15-20 minutes were a bit tactical on the ball but overall we were pretty dominant. We kept a clean sheet and they have scored in their last eight games, all of which have been really tight. We were all over them, dominated the ball and should perhaps have scored a few more. Pretty happy with this. We kept them quiet at set-pieces and beat them on the set-piece scoreboard [ie how many each side had]. If you do that against them, you can beat them. Good deliveries from Joe Rothwell in these conditions and I have to give my players credit. I liked [Wober’s] movement, he was greedy to attack the first ball. Great attitude and he played a really good game. Compliments to Max. Junior has a hamstring injury and we have to assess him. Tuesday looks too soon [for him to play against Middlesbrough].

02:23 PM GMT

Full time: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Leeds go to the top of the Championship. It was a struggle to make the breakthrough but once they had, it was a relative stroll to victory and they should have had more but eased off the gas.

02:21 PM GMT

90+2 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Rodon shepherds Barkhuizen and the ball out for a goal-kick.

02:20 PM GMT

90 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Until Ramazani is played down the right and hares down the wing but his pull-back towards the penalty spot is intercepted. There will be three minutes of stoppage time.

Rodon is Hinchcliffe’s man of the match.

02:18 PM GMT

89 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

‘Game management’ blues.

02:16 PM GMT

87 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Ramazani drives through the inside right, cuts inside on to his left and fores a shot straight up Piroe’s jacksie. Wober wallops the rebound... into a Derby player.

02:15 PM GMT

86 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Leeds have a couple of throws up the right and work it for Joseph to try to bend a pass in behind for Piroe but the Spain U21 striker overhits it.

02:14 PM GMT

84 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Last Leeds changes:

Ramazani → James

Guilavogui → Rothwell.

02:13 PM GMT

82 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Rodon is penalised for a foul on Collins and Meslier catches the header that comes from the free-kick curled into the box from the Derby left.

02:12 PM GMT

80 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Thompson shoots from 25 yards after a heavy touch and poor pass from Bogle. But he floats it straight down the keeper’s throat.

Three Derby changes:

Collins → Yates

Barkhuizen → Thompson

Ward → Wilson

02:08 PM GMT

78 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

A break in play is greeted with an Elland Road standard: ‘Sky TV is f------ s---’. The number of kick-offs rearranged for broadcast is ridiculous.

02:05 PM GMT

76 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Another Leeds corner. Joseph faces up Phillips and attacks the centre-back who nudges it behind. Rothwell whips the corner to the near post, Struijk flicks it on but, with the goal begging from six yards, the ball gets stuck under Wober’s feet.

02:04 PM GMT

74 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Bogle pounces when Cashin loses the ball, drives up the right and invites James to stretch his legs. The Wales winger has Joseph screaming for the ball but his cross is headed behind for a corner which Cashin wellies clear.

02:01 PM GMT

72 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Leeds corner on the left now as Phillips, again, is forced to deal with a dribbler, this time Wober. Zetterstrom catches it.

02:00 PM GMT

70 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Leeds corner on the right after Phillips deals with Joseph’s dangerous run down the right of the box solidly. Rothwell goes deep and Derby defend it well.

01:59 PM GMT

68 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Gnonto → Aaronson

Joseph → Solomon

Wober shoots over from 25 yards with his right after Piroe’s slow pass gave him little choice when being closed down.

01:57 PM GMT

67 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Clever pass from Goudmijn puts Thompson in down the right after the midfielder timed his run perfectly and Struijk has to scramble round on the cover and concedes a corner.

Struijk makes the header at the corner to take the ball away from Derby’s runners.

01:55 PM GMT

66 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Double change for Derby:

Goudmijn → Jackson

Harness → Mendez-Laing

01:54 PM GMT

65 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Osborn slides Thompson in behind Leeds’ defence on the right after neat work from Mendez-Laing, Forsyth and Osborn. But Thompson crosses straight to Meslier.

01:52 PM GMT

63 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Zetterstrom’s fly-kick gets caught in the wind and goes only aboyt 25 yards but Nelson wins a cricial header to bail his keeper out.

01:50 PM GMT

62 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

All Leeds now and Zetterstrom saves from Tanaka’s low daisycutter to his right then dives to his left to tip Piroe’s cute, side-foot effort round the other post.

01:48 PM GMT

60 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

James hammers a half-volley from 20 yards that swerves but does not dip and Zetterstrom punches it away. ‘He’s better than that,’ says Jonah Hinchcliffe. ‘Just hit and hope.’

01:47 PM GMT

58 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

How on earth Leeds got Tanaka for £3 million beggars belief. He’s a proper player. Too good for the Champo. He hardly ever gives the ball away, takes it under pressure, turns away from his marker and seems to have near-immaculate control at this level.

01:45 PM GMT

56 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Derby’s best spell of possession so far, stringing passes together down the left, working triangles, but the pass down the side for Thompson drifts too long and Rodon sweeps up.

01:43 PM GMT

54 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Derby keep defending crosses and passes with blocks and interceptions but they have nowhere to go given how compact they are. Yates is too deep to launch counter-attacks.

01:41 PM GMT

52 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Derby defend the cross but Solomon steps in off the left to pick up the pieces and fades a right foot shot just past the right post.

01:40 PM GMT

50 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Fine work by Jackson to beat Solomon and then Wober to hit a crossfield pass that Mendez-Laing does well to gather. But Leeds force them backwards, snap into the press to win it back and Aaronson glides into the box but is smothered by yellow shirts when he shapes to shoot so feeds James instead and his angled shot hits another defender and goes behind.

01:37 PM GMT

48 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Bogle goes down the right, in front of the Derby fans in West Stand B who boo their former player. Leeds work it over to the left and Solomon steps in off the left and shoots depite being closed down by Phillips. Wober was free down the outside.

01:35 PM GMT

46 min: Leeds 2 Derby 0

No further changes at half-time. Derby lined up with five on the left at kick-off and launched it down that wing but it came to naught.

01:22 PM GMT

Half-time: Leeds 2 Derby 0

Leeds huffed and puffed and finally blew the house down at the end of the first half. Derby conceding from a corner after setting up so defensively and executing their frustrating tactics very well for nearly 40 minutes, was a hammer blow. They were hoping to spook the crowd, and judging by my WhatsApp groups, were succeeding. But Leeds found a way down the sides, first with Tanaka’s pass to Aaronson whose shot brought that corner and then James’ pass to Aaronson whose cross was deflected to Wober to sweep in.

01:15 PM GMT

GOAL!

Leeds 2 Derby 0 (Wober) James plays Aaronson in down the right of the box and he pulls back a cross that Yates lunges at and diverts towards the back post and Wober steps in off the left to sweep in a neat finish. That’s his first goal for the club, too.

01:15 PM GMT

42 min: Leeds 1 Derby 0

Derby went straight up the other end from the kick-off and earned a corner of their own but it was sent too deep, swirled in the wind and Phillips was too isolated at the back post when it eventually came down from a great height.

01:10 PM GMT

GOAL!

Leeds 1 Derby 0 (Rodon) Hell has frozen over. See, you call someone out for their dire conversion rate and they shove it back down your throat. A harder chance than the one he missed and he buries it after brushing Wilson off, meeting the corner with the meat of his brow to score. Derby’s zonal marking gets it in the neck from the commentators and Rothwell’s delivery deservedly praised. Rodon’s only previous goal was for Rennes.

01:10 PM GMT

38 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Phillips heads Rothwell’s free-kick out of the box but there’s no one there so Leeds come back and Tanaka slips a pass through to Aaronson in the inside-left channel and spins and shoots. Zetterstrom bats it behind.

01:07 PM GMT

36 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

James is bundled over by Mendez-Laing as he sprinted to the byline. Leeds fre-kick, a yard in from the corner flag.

01:06 PM GMT

35 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

James beats Mendez-Laing down the Leeds right, gets to the byline but slips when trying to cross. Piroe has a wild shot with his left from 30 yards that swirls in the wind like a discarded plastic bag.

01:04 PM GMT

33 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Bogle gets crowded out by coming infield, loses the ball and concedes the foul to stop a counter. Zetterstrom sticks it into the wind but Derby commit a foul when battling for the header. Struijk chips a pass over the top down the left for Solomon who whips in a cross that Cashin whacks clear.

01:02 PM GMT

31 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Leeds corner on the left after Piroe and Wober trouble Wilson. Rothwell takes but Derby see it off with a firm head. They have no outlet up front and Leeds come back probing.

01:00 PM GMT

29 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

All 10 yellow shirts are within 25 yards of their goal as Leeds try to find a way through. Aaronson receives the ball to the right of the D but shoots into a thicket of shins and then Solomon slides a ball down the left of the box for Wober who gets to it but only by dint of being offside.

Zetterstrom is warned for time-wasting for delaying the restart but not booked.

12:58 PM GMT

27 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Phillips flattens Aaronson as they go up for a header but fairly, says the ref, who stops the game to see if he’s OK then restarts it with a drop-ball.

12:56 PM GMT

25 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Rodon misses a terrific chance from a corner, having lost Wilson at the back post, and fires his diving header wide. He has scored one goal in 240 club and country appearances.

12:54 PM GMT

23 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Good move from Leeds with James playing a one-two with Bogle and finding Aaronson whose shot from 12 yards is blocked by Cashin and sent behind for a corner.

12:53 PM GMT

21 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Firpo cannot carry on:

Wober → Junior Firpo.

12:51 PM GMT

20 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Twice Tanaka picks out passes to initiate Leeds’ attacks, the first time James’ cross is headed out, the second Piroe sticks out a last leg but can’t reach the misplaced pass.

The Leeds crowd is growing frustrated by Derby’s deep lines and consequent congestion.

Firpo, who was injured in training and rated a doubt, is lying on the grass and holding his thigh.

12:49 PM GMT

18 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Solomon is hacked off that he wasn’t given a free-kick when Phillips gets the ball but then catches his toe. Derby continue the attack but Firpo marshals his winger well and forces him to put it behind for a goal-kick.

12:47 PM GMT

16 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Derby have a free-kick in their own half after a foul by Rothwell and Osborn sticks it into the wind. But it doesn’t reach the box, Tanaka heads out and Jackson has to wrestle Aaronson down at the cost of a booking to stop Leeds breaking.

12:46 PM GMT

15 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Bogle has a chance to stride forward nd makes 40 yards but then makes the wrong decision, looking for the well-marked Aaronson in the middle rather than the free James down the right.

12:44 PM GMT

13 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Big sliding tackle from Phillips on Firpo as the wind and rain swirls. Leeds throw-in leads to a free-kick 40 yards out, from which Leeds go short and try to break through the massed yellow shirts. They can’t so go back to Meslier.

12:42 PM GMT

11 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Aaronson, in the No10 position, makes a mess of a pass to James with the outside of his boot that would have put him in behind the Derby defence. Cashin intercepts but back come Leeds, this time down the left.

12:41 PM GMT

9 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Dan James is found by the corner flag high on the right and tries to get a corner by belting a cross into Forsyth’s shins but is undone by the double bounce and it goes out for a goal-kick.

Hinchcliffe reckons Struijk was lucky not to concede a pen for a tug on Jackson’s arm. Not so sure myself. He was holding on buy Jackson went down like a bag of hammers.

12:38 PM GMT

7 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Leesd try to pass their way through the left half of the Derby penalty area but Aaronson, back to goal, when found by Tanaka, is knocked off the ball and Derby drive up the right. Jackson hits the deck when challenged by Struijk in the Leeds area but the ref waves play on.

Derby drop into a 6-3-1 while Leeds probe 30 yards from the Derby goal.

12:35 PM GMT

5 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Rothwell’s one-touch volleyed pass looking for Piroe down the inside-right is intercepted but Derby don’t have the numbers to counter and Struijk shepherds the long ball back to Meslier.

12:34 PM GMT

3 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

Very much 5-4-1 from Derby out of possession and Leeds try to pass their way through the tight lines on the right, Aaronson’s pass sliding too long. Zetterstrom, the one-cap Sweden international, launches the goal-kick very long and earns a throw 10 yards from the byline but Leeds defend it well and get a goal-kick of their own.

12:32 PM GMT

1 min: Leeds 0 Derby 0

After the huddles, Leeds kick off, attacking the Gelderd End, after being switched round by Derby who won the toss-up. Derby are in yellow and black, Leeds in white. Bogle, once a Derby player, bombs up the right but runs out of room and concedes a throw on halfway.

12:30 PM GMT

Oh great

It’s Andy ‘Messi will be disappointed he didn’t slalom through the entire opposition and bend it in at the far post with a Rabona, he has to do better’ Hinchcliffe on co-comms.

12:29 PM GMT

Sky’s pundits think

Derby will play with a back three, with Phillips alongside Nelson and Cashin.

12:27 PM GMT

The wind is up

And given half of Derby’s goals have come from set-pieces, why not launch a few into the mixer?

12:26 PM GMT

Team news

Leeds United Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Aaronson, Solomon; Piroe.

Substitutes Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Ampadu, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph, Bamford.

Derby Zetterstrom; Wilson, Nelson, Cashin, Forsyth; Osborn; Mendez-Laing, Phillips, Thompson, Jackson; Yates.

Substitutes Vickers, Bradley, Barkhuizen, Collins, Goudmijn, Harness, Ward, Blackett-Taylor, Brown.

Referee Matthew Donohue (Lancashire)

11:55 AM GMT

11:42 AM GMT

Preview: Can Leeds find their way back to the top?

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Leeds United vs Derby County from the Championship, a rare treat facilitated by the postponement of the Merseyside derby. Leeds, who lost last time out at Blackburn, have a chance to return to the top of the table if they beat Paul Warne’s 15th-placed side, at least until Sheffield United finish against West Brom at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Daniel Farke’s team have won their last six at home and Derby have beaten Coventry and drawn with Preston on their last two away trips so are in pretty decent nick on the road despite the two damaging home defeats, by Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday, that followed them. It’s a fixture rich in history, Carter and Charles, Clough and Revie, Hunter and Lee, Baird and Davison/Gee, Bowyer and Sturridge, Dallas and Marriott, and both clubs would rather be where they once were for the longest part of their rivalry.

Today Leeds have recalled Manor Solomon and dropped Willy Gnonto to the bench, reverting to the starting XI for the ding-dong victory over Swansea. Gnonto is joined there by captain Ethan Ampadu who has been missing since September 28 when he was injured during the victory over Coventry. He resumed training only this week after knee surgery. For Derby Nat Phillips and Kayden Jackson come in for the suspended Ebou Adams and Marcus Harness.

After Farke was criticised by a section of Leeds travelling support at Ewood Park last week, Warne sprang to his defence and Farke expressed his gratitude earlier in the week. “We’ve got a good relationship and obviously there is objective data that backs his words,” he said. “Paul is experienced enough - it’s Leeds United and it’s always like such an emotional club. I don’t feel at all criticised or under pressure. We know what we’re doing. I knew when I signed the contract what an emotional club Leeds is - this club always polarises. Even during Marcelo [Bielsa’s] time there was criticism of his football or his approach. If you can’t handle the heat don’t go into the kitchen.”