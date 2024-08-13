Leeds boss Farke 'not panicking' over transfers

[Getty Images]

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says he is remaining "calm" about the club's recruitment prospects this summer.

With just over two weeks remaining until the transfer window closes, Leeds' window has seen big-name departures including Archie Gray and Crysensio Summerville.

But Farke said he was hopeful of some signings before the window shuts on Friday, 30 August.

"Yes, totally calm. There is no panic," Farke said.

"We have a really good group. We can't afford to spend a fortune, and we need quality, not just numbers.

"We are being careful because we have a spirited group, a close group. A new signing needs to tick all boxes."

Leeds needed a 95th-minute leveller from Brenden Aaronson to rescue a 3-3 draw against newly-promoted Portsmouth in Saturday's Championship opener.

"They [new signings] have to have quality but also a good mentality on the same importance. It needs to be a deal where we are still in the driving seat, even if it is a loan," the German added.

"You have to be patient, but the group is strong. I have total trust in our owners, we'll see what happens."

Farke confirmed interested in signing players on loan from a Premier League side but added he preferred permanent deals.

"If you ask me which is better, I'll always say permanent because the player is fully committed and 100% our player and we will get the reward.

"The loan market can be tricky."