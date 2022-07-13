Leeds and Barcelona reach agreement in principle for Raphinha transfer

(Independent)

Leeds United and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of Raphinha that will see the Brazilian attacker move to Camp Nou this summer

The deal for the 25-year-old is reportedly worth an initial 58m euros (£49m).

Leeds confirmed the news on their club website, saying: “We can confirm that an agreement in principle has been reached with FC Barcelona for the transfer of Raphinha. The player will now undergo a medical in Spain.”

Meanwhile, the statement on Barcelona’s official website read: “FC Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an early agreement for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player’s medical examination.”

More to follow...