Leeds appoint Javi Gracia as boss on ‘flexible’ contract

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read

Leeds have announced the appointment of former Watford boss Javi Gracia as Jesse Marsch’s successor, subject to obtaining a work permit.

Spaniard Gracia, 52, who led the Hornets to the 2019 FA Cup final, has agreed what Leeds described as a “flexible” contract to replace Marsch, who was sacked just over two weeks ago.

Leeds slipped into the relegation zone for the first time this season after Saturday’s defeat at Everton and face bottom club Southampton in what should be Gracia’s first game in charge at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds had been hoping to make a swift announcement, but missed out on several top targets.

A club statement read: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with Javi Gracia to become men’s first-team head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit.

“The experienced 52-year-old has agreed a flexible contract at Elland Road.”

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala had been placed in temporary charge, overseeing two Premier League games in the space of five days against Manchester United – a 2-2 draw and a 2-0 home defeat – and a 1-0 loss at Everton.

Gracia spent 20 months in charge of Watford before he was sacked in September 2019. He steered them to an 11th-placed top-flight finish and to the FA Cup final, which they lost 6-0 to Manchester City.

He had previously won promotion to the Spanish top flight with Almeria in 2013 and, after a brief spell at Osasuna, led unfashionable Malaga to consecutive top-10 LaLiga finishes.

After a stint in Russia with Rubin Kazan, he replaced Marco Silva at Watford in January 2018 and most recently retained the Qatar Stars League title with Al Sadd, having succeeded Xavi as head coach in 2021.

Leeds’ hunt for Marsch’s replacement had met with several setbacks. Talks with former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder broke down, Rayo Vallecano blocked a move for Andoni Iraola and Arne Slot opted to stay at Feyenoord after he was approached.

Javi Gracia led Watford to the 2019 FA Cup final e photo
Javi Gracia led Watford to the 2019 FA Cup final (Clint Hughes/PA)

Carlos Corberan signed a new contract with West Brom, while it was reported in Argentina that former River Plate boss Marcel Gallardo ruled himself out of the running.

Leeds, two points from safety, are winless in their last 10 league matches. Their last top-flight victory was on November 5 and they will go bottom if they lose to Southampton.

Leeds added: “The club hope Gracia’s first game in charge of the Whites will be Saturday’s Premier League clash against Southampton at Elland Road, subject to obtaining the necessary work permissions.”

Latest Stories

  • Eveliina Summanen handed two-match ban after ‘deception of a match official’

    The Finnish midfielder was charged following an incident with Manchester United’s Ella Toone.

  • LIV Golf's final rosters set as four more jump from PGA Tour

    LIV Golf's final four players who switched from the PGA Tour - Thomas Pieters, Dean Burmester, Brendan Steele and Danny Lee - were announced for 2023.

  • Pressure building on Bayern coach Nagelsmann after outburst

    BERLIN (AP) — Pressure is building on Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann. And it shows. The German soccer federation has opened a case against Nagelsmann for his outburst toward referee Tobias Welz and his match officials following Bayern’s 3-2 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday. Nagelsmann tried talking to the referee immediately after the game, then rushed past journalists in the mixed zone to go to the officials’ dressing room. “Is he messing me around or what?” Nagelsmann report

  • Retirement? Giorgio Chiellini too busy living the good life with LAFC to quit

    Giorgio Chiellini knows he is "close to the end" of his prolific career, and he's embracing his leadership and mentorship roles with LAFC.

  • A former NBA coach explains how to do a goblet squat to build a stronger core

    A former NBA coach who worked with pros like Steph Curry said he always uses the goblet squat exercise to help athletes build better core strength.

  • Wild cards a wild ride to Canadian women's curling championship

    KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Three wild cards in Canada's men's and women's curling championships apparently here to stay means keeping noses to grindstones to earn them. Bumping up the number of wild-card berths from one to three was a COVID-19 adaptation in Calgary's 2021 curling bubble. Brought back by popular demand in 2022 and 2023, wild cards are a Plan B ticket to both the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier for teams that don't win provincial or territorial championships. Earning a w

  • ‘You’re a performing clown’: Carl Froch makes Jake Paul counter-offer ahead of Tommy Fury fight

    Paul suggested that the former British super middleweight world champion was jealous of his financial success

  • Curling success keeps Northwest Territories' Galusha, Rizzo in the game

    KAMLOOPS — Kerry Galusha and Jo-Ann Rizzo are a package deal. Both are closing in on the end of their competitive curling careers. The recent revitalization of their Northwest Territories team makes it difficult to walk away, however. "We're kind of in the same boat," Rizzo said. "If we're going, we're going together. If we're staying, we're staying together." In her 15th Canadian women's curling championship, Galusha skipped the first all-N.W.T. team to make playoffs last year in Thunder Bay, O

  • Tom Brady Enjoys Snow Day with His 3 Kids After NFL Retirement: 'Growing Up'

    "Ok we age going BIG tomorrow," Tom Brady wrote with a video of his daughter Vivian Lake, 10, having fun on the bunny slopes during a snow-covered getaway with his three kids

  • Winners and losers from Week 1 of 2023 XFL season: The Rock is omnipresent; new rules add intrigue

    Less than a week after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, the XFL kicked off its third iteration.

  • Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow. "Right place, right time," Schneider said Sunday. "I was just enjoying lunch with (wife) Jess. You either help or you don't and I decided I'd go over and see if I could help

  • Big decision looms for Raiders on next QB. Raider Nation has ideas, but this is right guy

    Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?

  • Why Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd revolution is incompatible with Qatari ownership

    The Dutch tactician has used resourcefulness and reinvention to guide the Red Devils into the title race

  • Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia

    The governments of 35 nations released a statement Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics. “As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition,” read the statement. Among those signing the statement were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany.

  • Pregnant Kylie Kelce Shares Photos of Daughters at Super Bowl: 'At Least I Didn't Go Into Labor'

    Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce had different ideas about whether they wanted to welcome their baby girl on Super Bowl Sunday

  • Erik ten Hag labels Man Utd ‘rubbish’ despite 3-0 win

    Marcus Rashford scored twice as United beat Leicester 3-0 but Ten Hag was largely unimpressed

  • Canada ties up Rivalry Series with 5-1 win over U.S.

    TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec (AP) — If you enjoy do-or-die showdowns between acrimonious rivals, circle Wednesday on your calendar. After the United States took the first three games of the seven-game national women’s Rivalry Series, Canada has bounced back with three consecutive wins, including Monday night’s 5-1 victory at the sold-out Colisee Videotron. The seventh and deciding game will be played Wednesday at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. Sarah Nurse opened the scoring for Canada on Family Day with

  • Tiger Woods was a big story this weekend, but not the only story ... and that's good news for golf

    Tiger Woods is starting to share golf's main stage, and that's good news for the sport.

  • Lydia Ko opens year with performance worthy of No. 1 ranking

    Lydia Ko began the new year the same way she ended 2022, with a big win and a big check as she closed with a 4-under 68 to win the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, held off Aditi Ashok of India to capture the richest prize among regular Ladies European Tour events. Ko ended last year by winning the LPGA Tour finale and $2 million, the richest payoff in women's golf, which elevated her to No. 1 in the world.

  • Australia skipper Cummins leaves India between tests matches

    Skipper Pat Cummins has left Australia’s cricket tour to India for a brief visit to Sydney because of a serious family illness. Cricket Australia issued a statement Monday saying Cummins flew home for personal reasons but is scheduled to return to India in time to prepare for the third test of the series at Indore, starting March 1. Australia is already 2-0 down in the four-match series after two heavy defeats, allowing India to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.