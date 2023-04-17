Leeds 1-6 Liverpool: Ruthless Reds have eyes on top six after Elland Road humiliation

(REUTERS)

Liverpool closed in on the top six in the Premier League with a routine win over Leeds on Monday night.

While away form has been of particular concern for Jurgen Klopp this season, his side displayed some of the ruthlessness for which they are so famed to record their first win on the road since February.

Though the 6-1 scoreline was an accurate reflection of the game, there were major doubts about Liverpool’s opener.

Junior Firpo’s clearance appeared to have hit Trent Alexander-Arnold on the arm before the England man pounced on the loose ball and played a one-two with Mohamed Salah.

The defender then crossed for Cody Gakpo to tap in the first.

Where that was perhaps lucky from a Liverpool perspective, the second was as lethal as they come. Diogo Jota robbed Weston McKennie in midfield before driving at the backline, freeing Salah to swivel and strike a lovely shot past Illan Meslier and in at the near post.

Liverpool were in a commanding position at the break but defensive frailty cost them again. Only minutes into the second half, Ibrahima Konate was far too casual in possession and allowed Luis Sinisterra to dispose him before lifting the ball over Alisson Becker.

That, however, proved the only consolation for the home side.

Curtis Jones was able to cut Leeds in half with a beautiful through ball upon which Jota stepped up and latched onto first time to curl past Meslier.

The fourth goal was the best move of the match. A lung-busting run from Andy Robertson down the left flank allowed him to cross for Gakpo and his deft touch freed Salah to bag his brace from close range.

Ruthless: Salah was one of two players to bag a brace at Elland Road (PA)

At that point, Leeds had become spectators while many of their supporters left. Liverpool were at times knocking the ball around at training pitch pace, working it from left to right. Jordan Henderson eventually pulled a cross back for Jota and his poor connection to the shot ultimaltely helped deceive Meslier for the fifth.

There was still time for Darwin Nunez to hit a sixth, chesting down a lovely floated ball from Alexander-Arnold and firing in from close range.

The result takes Liverpool up to three points off sixth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand. Leeds, meanwhile, remain in 16th and only two points above the relegation zone.