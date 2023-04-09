Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace: Sensational Eagles blow away relegation rivals to take huge step towards survival

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace took a huge step towards Premier League survival as they came from behind to dismantle relegation rivals Leeds at Elland Road.

The Eagles move six points above the bottom three and back up to 12th in the table after back-to-back wins under Roy Hodgson.

Palace have now scored seven goals in two games since Hodgson returned to replace Patrick Vieira, as many as they had in their previous 15 matches.

They were second best for most of the first half and fell behind on 21 minutes when Patrick Bamford took advantage of some slack marking to glance a header off the post.

Leeds missed several big chances to double their lead and Palace made them pay.

Jeffrey Schlupp blew a great chance to equalise when he somehow headed against the post unmarked from four yards out, but the Eagles were level in first-half stoppage time.

Eberechi Eze whipped in a free-kick which Schlupp glanced on and Marc Guehi got there before Illan Meslier to turn the ball over the Leeds goalkeeper and into the net.

Palace went ahead on 53 minutes through a Jordan Ayew header and the south London side were flying when Eberechi Eze put added third two minutes later.

Odsonne Edouard put the game to bed when he hammered home a fourth on 69 minutes and Ayew added a fifth on 77 minutes to put the seal on an outstanding result.