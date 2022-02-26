Leeds 0-4 Tottenham: Early goals set Spurs up for Elland Road cruise

(Action Images via Reuters)

A trip to Leeds proved the perfect remedy for Tottenham’s ailments as the capital club romped to a 4-0 victory at Elland Road.

The Saturday early kick-off has been mocked in recent years for producing rather dozy affairs but it was only the hosts caught napping as Spurs romped to a big first-half lead.

Antonio Conte introduced Matt Doherty to his starting XI after the defeat at Burnley and the Irish wing-back opened the scoring with a powerful finish after Ryan Sessegnon’s cross.

Dejan Kulusevski, kept in the attack despite impressing at wing-back in the week, combined with Doherty to make it two after only 15 minutes.

Not even half an hour had passed when it was 3-0. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg delivered a sumptuous pass over the top which Harry Kane tracked over his shoulder to guide past Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal.

The Whites were able to maintain plenty of possession and territory but Hugo Lloris went untested for large spells of the game, bar a Robin Koch effort that hit the post immediately after the second goal.

Doherty, Son Heung-min and Ryan Sessegnon had efforts denied before Stuart Dallas wasted a golden chance for a consolation.

There was to be no denying Son, who latched onto Kane’s pass to make it four as Tottenham cruised to the finish, jumping to seventh in the table and back into the mix for a Champions League finish.