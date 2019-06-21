Golfer has very reasonable reaction after fan's phone goes off during backswing
When it comes to phone faux pas, there’s taking an unsilented phone into a movie theater, and then there’s taking an unsilented phone into a professional golf tournament.
Golfer Lee Westwood encountered the worst of that blunder during the European Tour’s BMW International Open on Friday, when a fan’s very loud ringtone went off just as he began his backswing.
To his credit, Westwood didn’t make too much of a fuss after stepping away from the ball, simply telling the fan "that's all right, just turn it off" as he began preparing again for his approach shot.
⏸️ @WestwoodLee
A reminder to spectators to always have their phones on silent. pic.twitter.com/2ESZ5Hg4kp
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 21, 2019
Westwood would go onto finish 3-under for the day and 7-under for the tournament, tied for fifth place and four strokes behind leader Martin Kaymer in a tournament the Englishman won 16 years ago.
To help fans in the future, Westwood recorded a handy guide for muting your phone after the round. He only looked mildly annoyed.
Putting your phone on silent.
A fan tutorial with @WestwoodLee 🤳 pic.twitter.com/lW8Z5hEuks
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 21, 2019
