Golfer has very reasonable reaction after fan's phone goes off during backswing

Turn off your phones, people. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
When it comes to phone faux pas, there’s taking an unsilented phone into a movie theater, and then there’s taking an unsilented phone into a professional golf tournament.

Golfer Lee Westwood encountered the worst of that blunder during the European Tour’s BMW International Open on Friday, when a fan’s very loud ringtone went off just as he began his backswing.

To his credit, Westwood didn’t make too much of a fuss after stepping away from the ball, simply telling the fan "that's all right, just turn it off" as he began preparing again for his approach shot.

Westwood would go onto finish 3-under for the day and 7-under for the tournament, tied for fifth place and four strokes behind leader Martin Kaymer in a tournament the Englishman won 16 years ago.

To help fans in the future, Westwood recorded a handy guide for muting your phone after the round. He only looked mildly annoyed.

