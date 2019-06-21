Golfer has very reasonable reaction after fan's phone goes off during backswing

Turn off your phones, people. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

When it comes to phone faux pas, there’s taking an unsilented phone into a movie theater, and then there’s taking an unsilented phone into a professional golf tournament.

Golfer Lee Westwood encountered the worst of that blunder during the European Tour’s BMW International Open on Friday, when a fan’s very loud ringtone went off just as he began his backswing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To his credit, Westwood didn’t make too much of a fuss after stepping away from the ball, simply telling the fan "that's all right, just turn it off" as he began preparing again for his approach shot.

⏸️ @WestwoodLee



A reminder to spectators to always have their phones on silent. pic.twitter.com/2ESZ5Hg4kp — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 21, 2019

Westwood would go onto finish 3-under for the day and 7-under for the tournament, tied for fifth place and four strokes behind leader Martin Kaymer in a tournament the Englishman won 16 years ago.

To help fans in the future, Westwood recorded a handy guide for muting your phone after the round. He only looked mildly annoyed.

Putting your phone on silent.



A fan tutorial with @WestwoodLee 🤳 pic.twitter.com/lW8Z5hEuks — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 21, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: