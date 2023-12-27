Lee Sun Kyun, one of the main actors behind Oscar-winning 'Parasite,' dies at 48

Lee Sun Kyun, center left, with fellow "Parasite" cast members at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020, was found dead in Seoul. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Actor Lee Sun Kyun, who gained international fame in the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite," has died in Seoul amid a police investigation into suspected drug use. He was 48.

His death was confirmed by the Associated Press and Korean media outlets, which cited local police.

The Korean-language outlet Yonhap News, citing local police, said Lee’s wife reported that he left a note akin to a suicide note. Police later found Lee unconscious inside his car at a park in Seoul around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, local time, according to the outlet.

Lee had been under investigation by local police over the last couple of months over allegations of drug abuse.

The actor's agency, HODU&U Entertainment, said in October that Lee had faced threats and extortion regarding the alleged drug use. Lee had stated that he was tricked into taking the drugs. He tested negative in drug tests administered by authorities, according to Yonhap News.

Early Sunday morning, Lee faced 19 hours of police questioning, Yonhap News reported.

Korean television outlet JTBC reported that, according to police, a nightclub manager saw Lee "inhale ketamine powder through a straw." Lee said he thought he was inhaling a sleeping pill, according to the outlet.

Lee, who has had a long career in South Korea dating back to 1999, first gained renown in 2007 as one of the main actors of the medical drama “Behind the White Tower” and of the romantic comedy “Coffee Prince.” In 2018, he played the main male protagonist in the drama “My Mister.”

He gained worldwide fame with his role as Dong-ik in the 2019 movie “Parasite,” directed by Bong Joon Ho. Along with Cho Yeo Jeong, who played his wife, Yeon-kyo, the couple’s acting was praised by reviewers, including Justin Chang of The Times.

“Nearly every great performance is a well-executed con, an elaborate scheme skillfully foisted on the audience,” Chang wrote in 2020 . “That’s surely one reason why the 'Parasite' actors have connected so forcefully with critics and audiences around the world, even those who may emerge from the theater remembering individual faces better than names."

Intense questioning over alleged drug abuse is not uncommon in South Korea, a country with strict drug laws and growing public concern over drug abuse.

At the same time as Lee’s drug probe, police were investigating K-pop star G-Dragon, Kwon Ji-yong of the band Big Bang, for alleged use of illicit drugs at a bar in Seoul in December 2022. The case was closed earlier this month after Kwon tested negative in drug tests and police were unable to find enough evidence of drug use.

Kwon announced Monday that he would donate 300 million won, about $230,000, to establish a foundation to combat drug abuse.

Earlier this year, "Hellbound" and "Burning" actor Yoo Ah-In was accused of illegally using drugs including marijuana, propofol, and cocaine, undergoing 21 hours of questioning by police in May.

A Seoul court rejected an arrest warrant request by police after Yoo admitted to most of the drug charges. The highly publicized case led to public opprobrium, including one person hitting him with a plastic water bottle after his May court appearance.

Lee is survived by his wife, actor Jeon Hye Jin, and their two sons.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.