Lee’s Summit West falls to Cor Jesu Academy in match for Class 5 volleyball title

Lee’s Summit West fell to Cor Jesu Academy in Friday’s match for the Class 5 championship in Missouri high school volleyball.

Cor Jesu beat the Titans in a close one, 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, at the Show Me Center on the Southeast Missouri State campus in Cape Girardeau.

Lee’s Summit West had advanced to the big-school finale with a three-set victory, 25-20, 25-19, 28-26, over Rock Bridge in Thursday’s semifinals. Cor Jesu beat St. Dominic in three sets Thursday to reach Friday afternoon’s Class 5 championship match.

Thursday’s action at the Show Me Center also saw Class 4 school Pembroke Hill claim third place with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 victory over Nerinx Hall after losing a four-set semifinal to Logan-Rogersville.

Notre Dame de Sion lost hotly contested Class 3 semifinal to Stratford on Thursday, falling 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 25-10. Notre Dame de Sion later lost 25-22, 25-14, 25-15 to Valle Catholic in the match for third place.