Lee’s Summit water park evacuated, closed after chemical spill, fire department says

The Summit Waves water park in Lee’s Summit was closed Saturday after staff discovered a potentially harmful cleaning chemical had leaked outside the sanitation area.

Before 9 a.m., pool staff reported a strong smell coming from the wave pool building.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded, and crews discovered 10 to 15 gallons of muriatic acid — which can cause irritation to the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts — had spilled from a faulty distribution line. The chemical did not get into any of the pools or public areas, Assistant Chief Jim Eden said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The park was not open yet, but swimming lessons were being held in a separate part of the park. Eden said the area was evacuated, and no one was injured in the incident.

The spill has been cleaned and the park is undergoing repairs, Eden said.

Summit Waves announced that it was closed for the day, and that anyone who had purchased single visit passes would be contacted.

Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation will provide updates on its website as to when the park will open. Patrons may also check the park’s Facebook page at facebook.com/summitwaves.