Lee’s Summit North football prevails in overtime thriller at Blue Valley North

Undefeated records and state pride made for excellent drama in Lee’s Summit North’s thrilling 28-27 overtime win against Blue Valley North on Friday evening at Blue Valley District Stadium.

“This is one of the best game-winning feelings I’ve ever had,” said Lee’s Summit North senior quarterback Tre Baker.

All Baker did was throw a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior Devin Blayney and then run in the two-point conversion with 1 minute, 59 seconds left that tied the game at 21-21.

“All our other conference games are fun, but nothing like this,” Baker said. “This was my favorite game by far.”

And that is saying something since Lee’s Summit North has had some impressive wins on its way to a 5-0 record. The Broncos return to Missouri knowing they went to Kansas and came away with a victory.

But they had to put in extra time to hand Blue Valley North its first loss in four games.

Lee’s Summit North got the ball first in overtime and scored on the first play on a 10-yard run by Quincey Baker. The extra point gave the Broncos a seven-point lead.

“Q has been running really well the last two weeks,” Lee’s Summit North coach Jamar Mozee said.

Still, the game was far from over. Blue Valley North answered on third-and-10 with a 10-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Henry Martin to senior Mekhi Miller.

Instead of going for the tie, Blue Valley North coach Adam Pummill decided to go for two. The pass sailed high and the exciting game came to an end.

“We have been pretty good at it all year,” Pummill said. “We have done it basically every game. We had a pretty good success rate.

“Their ground game is pretty lethal. We had a defensive lineman pretty banged up. We didn’t have too much confidence at that point in stopping the run. We live with the decision. That was a heck of a game. Hats off to them. They are a really good team.”

For much of the second half, the Mustangs had Lee’s Summit North on the ropes.

A 1-yard touchdown run by Martin to start the third quarter and an 11-yard touchdown pass from Martin to senior wide receiver Cole Stratton 5 minutes later helped the Mustangs turn a six-point halftime deficit into a 21-13 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“This was big,” Mozee said. “They tested our mettle. “We’ve been winning our first four games by decent leads. We couldn’t get away from them. They were fighting back, too.”

Drama and a timely interception by Lee’s Summit North helped the Broncos go into halftime with a 13-7 lead.

All the first-half points were scored in the second quarter. It made for the type of excitement that kept fans on their feet.

Call it a coincidence, but fireworks were exploding high in the air well east of the stadium during the latter part of the second quarter.

And there was an explosive finish to the second quarter. It appeared Blue Valley North was headed into the end zone for the game-tying touchdown with 13 seconds remaining.

Instead of a Blue Valley North wide receiver hauling in a touchdown reception, Lee’s Summit North senior linebacker Owen Cole wrestled the ball away at the goal line, preserving the lead for the Broncos.