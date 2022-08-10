Lee’s Summit apologizes for ‘inappropriate language’ as Black teen’s party was canceled

The Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Department issued a public apology Tuesday afternoon to a Black family who says they were racially profiled and discriminated against after their private party at a city-run water park was suddenly canceled over the weekend.

In a statement, parks officials said they were aware of a “disturbing social media post” made by a part-time lifeguard in response to the family’s frustration of not being able to access the Summit Waves Aquatic Facility, which is run by the parks department.

Parks officials also referenced other “inappropriate and insensitive language used by staff” and said “appropriate” measures were being taken to correct them.

“A sincere apology is owed to the Evans family and our Lee’s Summit community,” officials said in the statement. “(Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation) strives to be a respectful and inclusive organization where all members of our community feel welcome and appreciated. Inappropriate language, social media posts and behavior are not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

At issue is the cancellation of a 17-year-old’s birthday party that was scheduled to be held Saturday in the suburban water park after his family arranged the get-together in early July. Chris Evans, the teen’s father, says his sons and their party guests were denied access to the park on the day of the planned event “for no apparent reason other than the color of their skin.”

In what has become a widely-seen post on the social media platform TikTok, Evans was seen speaking with a park official as a Lee’s Summit police officer stood by. In the video, Evans asks why the park would be “uncomfortable” hosting, repeating a term she used in informing the guests that they would not be allowed to enter.

The encounter has since thrown a national spotlight on the suburban Kansas City community. It also caught the attention of local officials, including Lee’s Summit Mayor William Baird, who called for the parks department to investigate.

Story continues

Parks officials said an investigation of the incident was completed Tuesday. The city maintained that the event was officially canceled less than three hours beforehand because of concerns that the event was going to be too large for security to handle.

Under a rental agreement with the city, the Evans family was required to pay for security to monitor the event, provided by Lee’s Summit police or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Upon review, the city found that staff had failed to arrange any security for the party.

According to the city, the Evans family was offered a refund along with repayment of the cost of other expenses incurred by the family outside of rental fees.

Moving forward, parks officials say they intend to complete a comprehensive review of the rental process and enhance training “to align with the City’s diversity and inclusion efforts.”

Earlier Tuesday, the Evans family gathered at the Kansas City law office of Krigel and Krigel, attorneys hired to represent them, for a press conference to discuss the events of that day. Chris Evans said he hopes Lee’s Summit would make changes to its employee policies, that the Kansas City community may learn and progress from the incident, and that his family will ultimately be able to heal.

“My family has to be OK,” Evans said. “Other Black families have to be OK.”