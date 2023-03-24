Lee, Shin, Lopez share lead at LPGA's 1st full-field event

  • Alison Lee hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    1/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Alison Lee hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, chips onto the 14th green during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    2/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, chips onto the 14th green during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, watches her shot on the 14th green during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    3/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, watches her shot on the 14th green during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ester Henseleit, of Germany, hit from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    4/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Ester Henseleit, of Germany, hit from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, hits from the first tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    5/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, hits from the first tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Mina Harigae hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    6/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Mina Harigae hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Matilda Castren, of Finland, hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    7/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Matilda Castren, of Finland, hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Danielle King reacts after missing her putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    8/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Danielle King reacts after missing her putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Yuka Saso, of Japan, prepares to hit from the eighth tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    9/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Yuka Saso, of Japan, prepares to hit from the eighth tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alison Lee hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, chips onto the 14th green during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, watches her shot on the 14th green during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Ester Henseleit, of Germany, hit from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, hits from the first tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Mina Harigae hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matilda Castren, of Finland, hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Danielle King reacts after missing her putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Yuka Saso, of Japan, prepares to hit from the eighth tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Associated Press
·2 min read

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Alison Lee and Jenny Shin each reeled off four straight birdies in the middle of their rounds and joined Gaby Lopez at 7-under 65 Thursday to share a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Drive on Championship.

Lee, a 28-year-old American looking for her first tour win, birdied four of her first five holes and, after a bogey at No. 16, her seventh hole. She pieced together a four straight birdies and five in the next six holes to reach 8 under at Superstition Mountain Golf Club before a bogey on her final hole dropped her into a three-way tie for the top spot of a crowded leaderboard.

Shin, a 30-year-old from South Korea looking for her first win since 2016, posted seven birdies from Nos. 8 through 18 to earn a share of the lead in the tour's first full-field event of the season.

Lopez had a bogey-free round. The 29-year-old Mexican started on the back nine and made the turn at 4-under par before adding three birdies on the front side to tie for the lead.

Taiwan's Wei-Ling Hsu and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff were tied for fourth after opening 66s. Ten players are tied for sixth place at 5 under, as 114 golfers in the 142-player field carded a score of even par or better.

No. 2-ranked Nelly Korda and No. 3-ranked Jin Young Ko opened with a 2-under 70s. Ko was a winner two weeks ago in Singapore, where she beat Korda by two strokes.

The event will debut the LPGA’s new cut policy. The cut after 36 holes will include the top 65 players and ties advancing to the weekend. Previously, the top 70 players and ties advanced to the final rounds.

NOTES: Top-ranked Lydia Ko is not competing in the event. ... Defending champion Leona Maguire was in a logjam of players at 2-under 70. ... Danielle Kang withdrew from the event after 14 holes. She was at 2 over at the time. No reason was immediately given for Kang's withdrawal.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories