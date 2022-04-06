Lee Rose, who got his start at Transy and led two teams to NCAA Final Four, dies at 85.

Lee Rose, a star basketball player and head coach at Transylvania University who later went on to coach Purdue and Charlotte to the NCAA men’s Final Four, has died. He was 85.

UNC Charlotte said Rose died Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C. The school did not provide a cause of death.

Rose, a Lexington native, started out as a high school coach in Kentucky before moving up to college, where he was an assistant at his alma mater, Transylvania, before taking the head coaching job there. He then moved to Charlotte, Purdue and South Florida, where he had a .705 winning percentage.

Rose spent three years as Charlotte’s head basketball coach from 1975-78, and in that time he directed the team to both the finals of the 1976 NIT and then to the 1977 NCAA Final Four. With a future standout NBA player in Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell, the 49ers upset No. 5 Syracuse and then No. 1 Michigan to reach the Final Four, only to fall to Marquette in the national semifinals on a controversial last-second basket. Marquette went on to defeat UNC for the 1977 national title.

In Rose’s three years as the 49ers’ head coach, Charlotte boasted a 72-18 record. Rose was named the 1977 Sporting News National Coach of the Year for his work with the 49ers.

Rose was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015. His memory and thinking skills eroded in his final years due to the brain disorder. In a fall sometime after his diagnosis, he broke his femur and suffered spinal cord damage, which left Rose in a wheelchair in his final years. His primary caretaker was his wife of 63 years, Eleanor.

Still, in March 2021 he was able to conduct a brief interview with The Charlotte Observer in which he reminisced about the 1977 Charlotte Final Four team.

“They were intelligent and they were very competitive,” Rose said of that team’s players. “And it was a pleasure to be with them, and not having any issues of anything that would have been negative. And they were really good. So I was a lucky man.”

Kevin King was a forward on the 1977 Final Four team for Charlotte. From New Jersey, King was also the first player Rose signed to a scholarship in 1974.

“We called Coach Rose ‘The Silver Fox,’” King said. “His demeanor was serious, but he could also relate to the players. One thing I loved about him was how great a situational coach he was. If things weren’t going right, he’d come up with something real quick and draw it up on the sideline. We’d run it for the first time ever right then, and it would work. He was so good at adjusting. The run we made to the NIT final and then to the Final Four the next year — so much of that was due to him.”

Rose stayed one more year in Charlotte after the Final Four run before leaving for Purdue. He also directed the Boilermakers to the Final Four in 1980 behind future No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Joe Barry Carroll, a 7-foot center. Purdue lost to UCLA in the Final Four, but in getting there Rose became one of a handful of coaches to earn a spot in the Final Four with two different teams.

Not long after leading Purdue to the Final Four, Rose left the Boilermakers for South Florida, where he coached for six seasons in the 1980s before finishing his coaching career with several NBA teams as an assistant coach, including both the Charlotte Hornets and Bobcats.

Assistant coach Lee Rose, left, team captain Jackie Lucas, center, and head coach C.M. Newton, right, were pictured before Transylvania’s 1961 basketball season.

Rose was a 1,000-point scorer at Transylvania before becoming a coach at his alma mater.

Charlotte hired him away from Transylvania in 1975.

Rose never had the opportunity to become head coach at the University of Kentucky but was apparently under consideration for the job before the Wildcats ultimately replaced Eddie Sutton with Rick Pitino in 1989.

“I haven’t talked to anyone at the University of Kentucky or to (then UK athletics director) C.M. (Newton),” Rose told the Herald-Leader at the time, when he was an assistant coach with the New Jersey Nets. “But I’m a native of Kentucky, I have a degree from Kentucky, I met my wife there, my two sons were born in Lexington and I grew up on Kentucky basketball.

“It’s one of the top programs in the country and if they are interested in me, then I am interested in them.”

Newton, the man Rose succeeded as Transylvania’s head coach, would say at the time only that Rose had the credentials he would be looking for in the next UK coach.

Among Rose’s survivors are his wife Eleanor, his two sons, Mike and Mark, and his four grandchildren. A celebration of Rose’s life will be held at an undetermined date, probably in the early fall before the next basketball season begins.

The family is establishing the Coach Lee Rose Foundation, which will have a mission of helping kids through sports, with coaching, training, equipment and academic scholarships. Contributions can be mailed to the Coach Lee Rose Foundation in care of Mike Rose, 3041 Stoneybrook Road, Charlotte NC, 28205.