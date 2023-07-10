Lee Pace Talks 'Foundation' Fight Scene in the Buff: 'I Don't Mind Being Naked'

Foundation premieres new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+

Apple TV/YouTube Lee Pace as Cleon in 'Foundation.'

What can't Lee Pace do? For anyone who thought the answer might be fending off attackers in the nude, they'd be wrong.

In Entertainment Weekly's exclusive sneak peek at from Friday's season 2 premiere of the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Foundation, Pace’s character Cleon (a.k.a. Brother Day, the clone emperor of the galaxy) is seen in bed having sex with his robot aid Eto when assassins breach his quarters. Without having time to even think about dressing, Cleon is forced to dispatch the attackers in the buff and does so quite capably, despite suffering serious wounds in the melee.

Pace, 44, apparently didn’t have an issue performing au naturel for the scene, which Foundation showrunner David S. Goyer had originally envisioned during shooting for season 1 as a “wicked” opener for Cleon.

"I was pretty naked," Pace told EW. "You know, I don't mind being [naked]. It's a crowded set of people, so I'm not gonna be obnoxious about it. But also, I'm not gonna go through a whole thing of slipping on shorts between every take."



He further added: "I was definitely wearing something, but it's not a big deal. It's just a body. That's my feeling about it."

Apple TV/YouTube Lee Pace in a scene from 'Foundation' Season 2.

Pace also teased that the opening scene will set the tone for Foundation’s second season. Based on Isaac Asimov’s novels, the series tells the story of a group of exiles’ attempt to save humanity and rebuild civilization during the fall of the Galactic Empire.

"It's like this little absurd prelude, [a] mini-story that encapsulates what Cleon is about," said Pace, who compared the fight sequence to a piece of dance. "There's a violence to it, for sure. It also has this heightened aesthetic."

The actor also described the execution of the fight stunt as a “career high,” adding, "I love being able to work in a physical way.”

Apple TV

Of course Pace is just as thoughtful about stepping in to clothes as he is out of them — just last week, he appeared at the Thom Browne haute couture show wearing a black suit vest over a white button-up shirt with matching suit shorts and a bright red with white swirl motifs. Ahead of his participation at the show, he told British GQ that he still “learning” about fashion.

“I don't really know the boundaries of getting dressed, or if there even are any. That leather look last week just felt sexy. I felt sexy,” he said referring to his sleeveless leather ensemble from Prada's spring 2023 menswear collection that he wore to the Foundation Season 2 premiere carpet.

However, he noted that he wasn’t always “comfortable” stepping out and experimenting with his style, especially in the early 2000s when he was still on Pushing Daisies.

“When I was younger, you definitely felt like men were prescribed a certain way of dressing and you didn't really deviate from the example sets,” he told the outlet. “Times have changed a bit since then, you know, and the world recognizes that there's not just one kind of man out there.”

