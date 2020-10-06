Lee Hsien Loong set to testify in defamation suit against Leong Sze Hian at High Court

SINGAPORE — The civil suit taken out by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong against opposition politician Leong Sze Hian for defamation is set to begin at the High Court on Tuesday morning (6 October).

The high profile trial is scheduled to last till Friday before Justice Aedit Abdullah with Lee expected to be cross-examined by Leong’s lawyer Lim Tean early in the trial.

Lee arrived at the Supreme Court amid tight security at about 9.40am.

At 7am on Tuesday morning, all 20 tickets for seats in the public gallery were given out. Still, there was a crowd of reporters, camera crew and curious onlookers milling around the Supreme Court entrance.

Due to safe distancing measures, the number of seats allocated to journalists in the media gallery were also limited. Two spots each went to state broadcaster Mediacorp and conglomerate Singapore Press Holdings.

The case revolves around a Facebook post made by Leong on 7 November 2018 containing a link to an article which alleged that Lee corruptly used his position as prime minister to help former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak launder billions from insolvent Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

The article by Malaysian news site The Coverage was titled “Breaking News: Singapore Lee Hsien Loong Becomes 1MDB’s Key Investigation Target – Najib Signed Several Unfair Agreements With Hsien Loong In Exchange For Money Laundering”.

Leong’s post was accompanied by a photo of Lee and Najib smiling for a wefie.

The article alleged that Najib “signed several unfair agreements with Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong like building the Singapore-Malaysia High Speed Rail when the country was in a trillion RM debt and a grossly under-priced water sale agreement, in exchange for Singapore banks’ assistance in money laundering 1MDB’s billions.”

At the time of Leong’s Facebook post, criminal charges had already been brought against Najib for criminal breach of trust and money laundering in relation to 1MDB.

The Wall Street Journal had reported, as early as July 2015, that Malaysian investigators probing 1MDB had traced nearly US$700 million of deposits into what they believed were Najib’s personal bank accounts. Following the May 2018 Malaysian general election, in which Najib was ousted from his premiership, the new Malaysian government began investigating him for possible crimes in relation to 1MDB.

Leong removed his Facebook post three days later on 10 November 2018, after reading a notice from the Infocomm Media Development Authority. His post had received 22 reactions, 5 comments and 18 shares.

On 12 November 2018, he was served with a Letter of Demand by Lee’s lawyer, alleging defamation and demanding a public apology and compensation.

Leong did not comply and filed his defence papers and a counterclaim against Lee on 26 December 2018, saying that the defamation suit was an abuse of the court process.

The counterclaim was struck out by the High Court in March last year and the decision was affirmed by the Court of Appeal in September last year.

Leong, a blogger and financial advisor, contested this years general election (GE2020) under the Peoples Voice banner. Lim founded the party in October 2018 and is its secretary-general.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

Blogger Leong Sze Hian fails to reinstate counterclaim against PM Lee

Blogger Leong Sze Hian's counterclaim against PM Lee's libel suit struck out

Lee Hsien Yang donates towards Leong Sze Hian’s defence against PM Lee’s defamation suit

Blogger Leong Sze Hian files defence and counterclaim in response to PM Lee Hsien Loong's defamation suit



