Harry Kane’s moment of magic inspires joyous England thrashing of Republic of Ireland

Harry Kane celebrates England's thrashing of Republic of Ireland

He is 31. He may not be that quick and certainly not as quick as he was. He may have lost a bit of mobility. He does not really press. His status as an automatic selection has even been placed in unexpected doubt. But no England player passes the ball quite like Harry Kane. Not one of them. It was so good that team-mate Anthony Gordon turned and applauded him.

It felt like it would take something special to break down an obdurate, organised, aggressive Republic of Ireland who positioned their towering captain Nathan Collins in front of the back four and set a simple challenge: break us down.

After the stodgiest of first halves, when Wembley was at its soporific worst and England had three players booked, including Kane, as the frustration grew, the captain did just that to help earn the penalty which he duly converted.

It led to a joyous rout as the floodgates opened and England claimed a thumping victory to comfortably gain the points which confirmed they had won their Nations League group and earned promotion back to the top tier of the competition. Where they should be, of course.

England scored their five goals in the space of 23 minutes

And so ends Lee Carsley’s interim reign as England head coach. Thomas Tuchel takes over on January 1 with now a clear run at qualifying – and aiming to win – the next World Cup. There will be no messy Nations League play-off to negotiate with England finishing ahead of Greece on goal difference.

For Carsley it is mission accomplished, despite the embarrassment of losing at home to Greece last month, as he returns to coach the England Under-21s and attempts to retain the European Championship with them next summer.

And what of Kane? He was left out by Carsley for the 3-0 win in Athens on Thursday – conceding his annoyance – and looked laboured here before early in the second half he produced the moment of the game. A moment few could deliver. “Unbelievable,” Carsley said. It was certainly a touch of class.

Kane often gets criticised for dropping too deep. But he dropped deeper to devastating effect. Out on the left-hand touchline, inside Ireland’s half, Kane struck a superb, incisive, angled low cross-field pass into the penalty area to pick out Jude Bellingham’s run as he ghosted behind the defence.

The midfielder cut inside, was brought down by Liam Scales, and Kane confidently tucked home the penalty. It was the Bayern Munich centre-forward’s 20th goal of the season in just 21 games for club and country.

It was also the record scorer’s 69th England goal in 103 appearances. The rush that followed saw four players all claim their first. Gordon and Conor Gallagher scored within five minutes of Kane’s penalty with substitutes Jarrod Bowen – with his first touch – and Taylor Harwood-Bellis – the future son-in-law of former Ireland captain Roy Keane - also netting. It was the centre-half’s debut.

Four players scoring their first goals for England has not happened for 94 years – since a fixture against Northern Ireland – and Carsley has certainly, partly through necessity but also through design, given new blood a chance. Seven debuts have been handed out.

Scales, already booked for stupidly kicking the ball away, received a second yellow for conceding the penalty as Ireland were reduced to 10 men. And that penalty was the 23rd out of 23 that Kane has converted since his miss in the quarter-final of the last World Cup against France.

Ireland knew the game was up – coach Heimir Hallgrimsson talked about his team “losing their heads” and being “embarrassing” – and England fully capitalised. There was a guided volley from Gordon, after a cross was deflected to him off two defenders, and a back-post tap-in for Gallagher after Marc Guehi flicked on a corner.

Later a free-kick was smartly pulled back to Bowen, who had just come on, to finish first-time and then Harwood-Bellis headed in Bellingham’s cross.

And so the flatness of the first half was transformed into a celebration as England revelled and Carsley ended his six-game spell with five wins and a flurry of 11 goals and two clean sheets in the final three games.

With 10 withdrawals from the squad – and with legitimate debate over whether Tuchel should have taken over immediately, rather than delay until the new year – Carsley will believe he has delivered on his remit, as Mark Bullingham, the Football Association’s chief executive, later claimed.

Debuts have been handed to Curtis Jones, Morgan Rogers, Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, Lewis Hall and Harwood-Bellis and it can be argued that Carsley has shown the talent pool is deeper for Tuchel while the likes of Dominic Solanke have been brought back. Heck he even has a left-footed left-back in Hall to consider and the 20-year-old impressed.

“It’s the most pleasing thing,” Carsley said of the young players coming through. But it is the second oldest one – after Kyle Walker – who confirmed his value as well. Kane has been left out, with Ollie Watkins starting against Greece, but he has responded.

As promised, Kane was back here and, in truth, looked a little strained until his wonderful intervention. His most noticeable moments of the first half were negative: to be hit by a crunching tackle by Scales after over-running the ball and then to give up on a through pass from Hall because he did not have the pace to reach it. He also wrestled with Jason Molumby – both were cautioned – as he tried to break free.

Indeed in that period the biggest talking point was whether Ireland should have had a penalty of their own when Evan Ferguson claimed he was pulled down by Guehi.

There is no doubt Kane will – at present – be central to Tuchel’s plans and not least because the German persuaded Bayern to spend £100 million to sign him from Tottenham Hotspur and is an avowed fan. Kane’s goals return remains extraordinary and warrants his inclusion. But so does his unmatched ability to produce the kind of pass needed to unlock a defence. It was a reminder if one were needed, amid Carsley’s bold attempts to change things, of what Kane can do.

07:33 PM GMT

Hallgrimsson very unhappy, speaking to RTE

We kind of just gave up. Easy to stand outside and criticise the players but it was a crazy moment that killed everything, not only the gameplan but the momentum and fight seemed to be taken away from them. There is hardly anything I can say now. You try to pick the positives and the positive was the first half.

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson

07:28 PM GMT

Harwood-Bellis speaking to BBC radio

It is a great day for me and my family. It’s every young kid’s dream to make their debut, and to score the goal is magical. I had a few hints yesterday that I would be needed at some point, when I got the nod to come on I was over the moon. There’s always a pathway and us young ones, we do believe we can get into the seniors. We know the door is open if we take our chances, I’ve got to thank Lee [Carsley] for calling me up and I have repaid him with a nice goal.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis celebrates scoring England's fifth goal

07:21 PM GMT

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham thanks Carsley

I would like to thank Lee Carsley and his coaching team for their hard work and results in the last six games. Lee has achieved the main objective from the six fixtures this autumn: securing promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League. He has selected some exciting new players and will be providing Thomas Tuchel and Anthony Barry with a very detailed handover as they start work on our qualifying campaign for the 2026 Fifa World Cup. The players have really enjoyed working with Lee and his team – they have made a real impact in their interim roles. Lee will now return to the Under-21s and will continue to play a vital role supporting the seniors by developing England’s best young players. His leadership and coaching gives us the best possible chance of back-to-back U21 Euro wins next summer, and he will continue to play a big part in elite football development across the FA.

Lee Carsley waves goodbye to England's fans

07:16 PM GMT

Harry Kane on the options available to Tuchel

A really important win for us. It has been a really good camp and two tough games. We got the job done in Greece and again here. It was a tough first half but we came out with more energy and we finished it off. We spoke about new opportunities for new lads and they’ve shown why they are here and a couple of good finishes. It was nice for Jarrod [Bowen] too to come on and score straight away. Thomas [Tuchel] has a lot of players to choose from. A lot of young players that have come in and done well and some more experienced players that are injured and will be looking to come back so there’s a good balance.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring his penalty

07:12 PM GMT

Carsley speaking

I think it was a good performance, we started the game with real intent. Frustrating to come off at 0-0 but I believed we would score goals if we just kept doing what we spoke about. It was a brilliant pass [Kane’s pass to Bellingham to win the penalty], but I thought it was an excellent team move. I said to Jarrod when he came on, just shoot. He has such quality, I think sometimes he can be a bit unselfish. Relief. I wanted the England team to be exciting to watch, to be attacking, I see it every day on the training ground. I can only do what I am in control of. I don’t think it is a gamble with these players and their mentality. The Under-21s are used to turning up and winning with England. This has given me and my staff the confidence that we can do the job, there are always doubts.

A screen at Wembley saying thank you to Lee Carsley

07:05 PM GMT

Roy Keane on Harwood-Bellis’ goal

Asked whether it was bitter sweet seeing his future son-in-law scoring his first England goal, Keane jokes: “It’s not done and dusted just yet! Things can change very quickly in the Keane household.”

07:04 PM GMT

06:55 PM GMT

What’s next for England?

December

England will be drawn in one of 12 World Cup qualifying groups for Uefa countries, with the ceremony in Zurich. They will either be in a group of four or five teams.

January 2025

Thomas Tuchel starts work as England manager. Expect to see the German at Premier League games assessing his players ahead of the World Cup campaign.

March

Tuchel’s first matches as England manager. These will be World Cup qualifiers now that a Uefa Nations League play-off has been ruled out.

June

England will play two matches. These could be World Cup qualifiers depending on the draw - or possibly friendlies against USA and Mexico.

September, October, November

Next season will replicate the current campaign where there will be international breaks on consecutive months in the first half of the season.

06:53 PM GMT

FT: England 5 Republic of Ireland 0

England’s next Nations League campaign will be in the top tier. They had to win tonight to confirm promotion as group winners, and win they have. With some style in the end, although a difficult game to assess given the influence of Liam Scales’ red card for two yellows. England have beaten Ireland three times in succession for the first time in their history. Their victories over Greece and Ireland in this camp have boosted the depth of the squad, some new names not only being given a chance but thriving.

England celebrate scoring their third goal against Ireland

06:50 PM GMT

91 minutes: England 5 Republic of Ireland 0

There will be just three minutes of stoppage time for the Ireland players to endure. Kane keeps looking for Solanke with crosses from the left. Bowen cracks a shot just wide from 25 yards.

06:48 PM GMT

89 minutes: England 5 Republic of Ireland 0

Kelleher with another save, this time to deny Bowen after another enterprising run from Rogers. Gomes is then shown a yellow card for not very much at all.

06:46 PM GMT

87 minutes: England 5 Republic of Ireland 0

Livramento still running up and down that right flank, and his pull back almost finds Kane. England’s captain is then released by a Bellingham through ball, but his effort from a tight angle is saved by Kelleher.

06:45 PM GMT

06:44 PM GMT

85 minutes: England 5 Republic of Ireland 0

Morgan Rogers produces one of those driving runs with ball at feet which have proved so hard for Aston Villa opponents to handle. Another England free-kick in a dangerous zone. Ireland clear and avoid conceding a sixth. For now.

06:41 PM GMT

82 minutes: England 5 Republic of Ireland 0

Bellingham has now dropped into a deeper midfield position, with the substitutes Solanke and Rogers more advanced. Neat interplay between Livramento, Solanke and Bowen, but the West Ham forward’s shot it blocked.

06:39 PM GMT

GOOOALL! Taylor Harwood-Bellis off the mark too

The young defender becomes the fourth England player to score their first senior goal tonight, after Bowen, Gordon and Gallagher. Lovely delivery from the right flank and a tidy header. Roy Keane might afford himself a smile at his future son-in-law scoring, even if his country and a goalkeeper from Cork have shipped five.

06:37 PM GMT

78 minutes: England 4 Republic of Ireland 0

Bowen very nearly has an assist to go with his goal. This time he goes on the outside of the full-back and delivers with his right, but McGuinness just about made up the ground to prevent Solanke scoring with a tap-in.

Another England change: Curtis Jones off, Angel Gomes on.

06:35 PM GMT

GOOAAAL! Bowen scores with his first touch

Just before the subs were made, Bellingham won a free-kick in a wide left position. He pulls the ball back to the space at the edge of the box, and there is Bowen, just 30 seconds after coming on a sub, to sweep home England’s fourth. One off the training ground, and a dreamy moment for Bowen.

06:34 PM GMT

73 minutes: England 3 Republic of Ireland 0

England now preparing a a triple change of their own. Ireland have reorganised now and adapted to playing with 10 men, but it took them too long to do so.

England’s three changes: Rogers, Bowen and Solanke on for Gallagher, Madueke and Gordon.

06:30 PM GMT

06:29 PM GMT

70 minutes: England 3 Republic of Ireland 0

Madueke cannot quite bring Kane’s chipped pass under his spell, which offers Ireland some respite and the chance to clear their lines. Pickford with a neat lay-off outside of his box, sweeping up a long ball forward.

06:27 PM GMT

68 minutes: England 3 Republic of Ireland 0

Menacing cross from Madueke towards the run of Bellingham, but Kelleher just about made sure he was in the right position to make a block. Not sure the goalkeeper knew too much about it. England then happy to have a keepball session over on their left flank.

06:25 PM GMT

65 minutes: England 3 Republic of Ireland 0

Sam Matterface offers an interesting titbit of Harwood-Bellis: he is Roy Keane’s son-in-law to be. If navigating that situation is not proof of big-game mentality and poise under pressure I don’t know what is.

Ireland making a triple sub: Manning, Parrott and Azaz are introduced.

06:19 PM GMT

60 minutes: England 3 Republic of Ireland 0

Ireland need to abandon any intention of finding a way back into this game, and just try to limit the damage here. This could get very messy. Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is about to make his England debut from the bench.

06:18 PM GMT

GOOOAAALLL! Gallagher gets in on the act

Ireland were giving a very creditable performance, but within seven minutes their night has fallen apart. This time they are undone from a corner. Guehi won the flick on at the near post, and Gallagher was there to tap in at the back post. A tight offside call, but McGuinness’ left foot was playing the England man on.

06:15 PM GMT

GOOOAALL! Gordon scores his first England goal

That is a very nifty finish from Gordon, finding the bottom corner with a hooked volley after Cullen and Collins got in each other’s way defending the cross. That is surely game over now. England are heading back to the top tier of the Nations League.

06:14 PM GMT

55 minutes: England 1 Republic of Ireland 0

England needed that goal, because Greece have just taken the lead against Finland. With respect to Ireland, they are surely home and hosed now: a goal up and playing with the extra man.

06:12 PM GMT

GOOOAALLL! Kane scores from the spot

A little pause in the run up from Kane, waiting for Kelleher to dive and he sends the goalkeeper the wrong way. Kelleher dives to his right, and Kane opens his foot up to find the other corner.

06:11 PM GMT

ENGLAND PENALTY AND RED CARD!

Kane was not having his best game, but he picks out the run of Bellingham with a peach of a pass driven through Ireland’s defence. Bellingham’s touch in the area was immaculate, and after chopping back he is tripped by Liam Scales. The defender was booked for delaying tactics in the first half, and is shown a second yellow card. Ireland down to 10 men.

06:09 PM GMT

49 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Livramento’s cross deflects into the arms of Kelleher. The patter of this second half has been near-identical to the first. England have the quality to score at any moment, but it does not look like they dynamic has changed. Carsley will surely be considering changes before too long. Jones does well to keep the ball under pressure.

06:06 PM GMT

47 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Plenty of empty red seats on display, and not just in the prawn sandwich enclosures. After that first 45 minutes, many fans have decided to take a leisurely stroll back to their seats. Good news for beer sales, at least. England do have a corner. Bellingham picked out Kane with a clever pass earlier in the move.

06:04 PM GMT

We are back under way in the second half

England get the second half started, knowing that they have to stick on the gas.

06:03 PM GMT

What can England change?

I imagine Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke will have watched that Harry Kane performance with interest, because England’s centre-forward has looked off the pace. Scales, McGuinness and Collins have relished the physical battle, Carsley might be considering testing them against quick movement. The two Morgans, Rogers and Gibbs-White, could have a shout too, but Bellingham is unlikely to be replaced.

05:51 PM GMT

HT: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

A listless first 45 minutes from England but Ireland have come on leaps and bounds from the return fixture in Dublin two months ago. Resolute and competitive, while Heimir Hallgrimsson’s decision to use Nathan Collins in a hybrid position to bracket Kane has paid off. You would not say Ireland look threatening as an attacking force, but the crowd is quiet and they are very much in the game.

05:49 PM GMT

45 minutes+3: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

A flashpoint at the end of the half with Kane throwing Molumby to the turf. Some Ireland appeals for a red card, but it was certainly not violent conduct. Both players are shown yellow cards. Walker rushed over to lift Molumby to his feet.

05:47 PM GMT

45 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

There will be three minutes of stoppage time to play and England have a corner after a raid down the right from Livramento. It would be a sickener for Ireland to concede from a set-piece at this juncture, and they defend stoutly again. Hall covers well to prevent Ireland springing on the counter.

05:44 PM GMT

44 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Scurffy from England, this time Livramento the guilty party with a loose pass inside his own half. Ireland are growing in confidence and England are growing frustrated. This is a competitive fixture but we might be in paper aeroplane territory. Ebosele with the chance to cross, but it straight into the gloves of Pickford.

05:43 PM GMT

42 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Ireland with a dangerous free-kick in a crossing position wide left. O’Dowda was tripped by Madueke after a swift break forward. The Chelsea wingers is booked, as is Jude Bellingham for being too vehement in his protestations. Head tennis in the box, but England defend. Then Liam Sclaes is booked for delaying the restart.

05:39 PM GMT

39 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Gordon and Madueke have seen plenty of the ball, but Ireland’s defenders have read their moves inside well. They have also been supported by the wingers. Ferguson wants a free-kick for a push from Hall, but once again the decision does not go in Ireland’s favour. Scales with a booming, but clean, tackle on Kane after a heavy touch from England’s captain.

05:37 PM GMT

36 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Play is back under way now, and fortunately for Szmodics and Ipswich fans it looks like he suffered a cut rather than a knee twist. England are not exactly hammering down the door at the moment. Ireland look comfortable in their shape.

Szmodics is back on, and in the thick of the action straight away. England made a mess of defending the long ball, and as Walker stopped for the header it looked as if he impeded Szmodics in the box. Appeals for a penalty, but not enough there.

05:34 PM GMT

33 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Ireland have an injury concern here with Szmodics. There are initial worries of a knee twist after he crumpled to the turf under little contact, as he chased Gallagher. It does not look great for the Ipswich forward, with the physios flexing his leg in a manner which suggests they are checking his knee ligaments.

05:31 PM GMT

30 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Appeals for an England penalty now, Madueke looks convinced that Scales blocked his shot with the use of a hand. Nothing doing. The half chance came after Ireland lost flight of the ball in the penalty area. Ebosele diligent, tracking back to defend against Gordon. In the second phase after the corner, Bellingham pokes wide from a tight angle. Just ran out of space.

05:27 PM GMT

26 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Jones with a leggy gallop through the middle of Ireland’s midfield, but England slow the attack and the green shirts are back behind the ball within seconds. Ireland’s discipline has been admirable, manager Heimir Hallgrimsson will be happy enough with what he has seen.

05:26 PM GMT

24 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Wembley sounds very, very quiet. England have not quite found their rhythm yet, struggling to pen Ireland in their own half and sustain pressure. There is not a huge amount of creativity centrally in this team, a lot rests of Jones to find the pass that can open up the game.

05:23 PM GMT

22 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Lewis Hall very nearly finds Kane with a cute, scooped pass into the box. Ireland produce a menacing counter-attack through Ebosele, but they do not win the free-kick they were looking for at the edge of the box. Ferguson and Guehi then have a wrestle, chasing a long ball into the channel.

A corner was given, before the officials change their mind and give a goal kick. Guehi had a significant chunk of the striker’s shirt, and the players were inside the box. Ferguson was dragged to the ground. I think England were fortunate not to concede a penalty there. Maybe the first offence was by Ferguson, and that spared Guehi.

Evan Ferguson appears to be dragged down by Marc Guehi

05:20 PM GMT

18 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Ireland have been far more robust defensively than they were in Dublin, when England ran rings around them. With Gordon, Hall and Livramento in the side, this is the first time Newcastle United have provided three England starters since April 1997 when Rob Lee, David Batty and Alan Shearer started against Georgia.

Anthony Gordon on England's left wing

05:15 PM GMT

14 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Ireland with their first chance to mount a serious attack of note, but the move slows down after Szmodics received the ball in time and space on the left. The team in green then enjoy their best spell of possession, involving several outfield players and Kelleher. Collins is then penalised for a foul in midfield.

05:13 PM GMT

11 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Ireland are defending in numbers and putting bodies on the line. Bellingham looks to find a yard to shoot from just inside the area, but after chopping back on his right foot his shot is blocked. Nice touch and turn from Ferguson but Szmodics then loses the ball very cheaply. Bellingham wins a corner. Gallagher pressed Szmodics into a mistake but Ireland need to avoid turning the ball over in those positions.

England's Conor Gallagher tries to block a shot from Ireland's Liam Scales

05:09 PM GMT

8 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Jones looks to find Kane with a chipped pass into the penalty area but McGuinness won an important defensive header. Ebosele then shows an impressive change of gear to drive away from Jones but England defend well. Fine work from Bellingham to find the underlap of Gordon, but good reading of the game from Collins to drop in and intercept at the expense of an England corner. Gordon’s delivery is poor, failing to beat the first man.

05:05 PM GMT

5 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

Of England’s two full-backs, it looks like Tino Livramento is the more cavalier positionally. He is pushing on into an inside-right, attacking midfield position inside Madueke. Lewis Hall more reserved, staying attached to Guehi and Walker in something like a back three when England build play.

First moment of England danger: Madueke with a burst into the penalty area from the right flank, Kelleher saves his prodded attempt with his feet, before a Curtis Jones shot from the edge of the area is deflected behind for a corner. Walker glances a header over the bar.

05:03 PM GMT

2 minutes: England 0 Republic of Ireland 0

The visitors are lining up in a 4-5-1 defensive shape with Nathan Collins, who usually plays as a centre-back for Brentford, in a defensive midfield position in front of the back four. He’s expected to drop between the centre-backs when England pin Ireland back. England seeing lots of the ball in the first few minutes, which is no surprise.

05:00 PM GMT

KICK OFF!

Ireland get the game started, and look to go direct and gain territory in the early seconds.

04:56 PM GMT

The players are out at Wembley

England’s last match of what has been a tumultuous 2024. The next time they play in March, the Thomas Tuchel era will begin for real.

Reflexive boos for the Ireland anthem from England fans. Ireland fans respond with emerald pyro and some boos for God Save the King in return.

Ireland fans before the game against England at Wembley

04:52 PM GMT

Lee Carsley on the challenge facing England

We’ve seen the first game that they were very difficult to break down and the threat of the counter. They are coming off the back of the win so hopefully we can break them down. Hopefully we have put ourselves in a good position now with the win the other night.

England's players in the warm-up before facing Ireland

04:32 PM GMT

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson speaking

I thought when we played them in Dublin we were a little naive, defensively especially, left open spaces for their creative players. We need to be really solid defensively, we know their individual quality. We need to be careful out of possession and then be smart when we get the ball. First of all he’s a really good finisher [Ferguson]. If we get the chances, he can convert and he is a really good post-up as well so we can use him to initiate our attacks.

Republic of Ireland's Nathan Collins during the warm up

04:26 PM GMT

ITV have just done a feature on Dave Watson

The former England captain’s family and medical consultants believe he is now living with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative disease associated with repetitive head impacts and increasingly found in former footballers, including Jeff Astle, Nobby Stiles and Joe Kinnear. You can read Jeremy Wilson’s interview with Watson and his wife Penny here.

Watson and his wife Penny at their Nottinghamshire home

04:20 PM GMT

Plenty of Irish support at Wembley

04:11 PM GMT

As is now customary, Lee Carsley with his bag of balls

England interim manager Lee Carsley

03:53 PM GMT

England’s changes

It looks like Kyle Walker is starting as a right-sided centre-back alongside Marc Guehi, with Newcastle United pair Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall at full-back. There is a familiar look to the midfield, with Jude Bellingham advanced of Conor Gallagher and Curtis Jones. Carsley sticking with what worked against Greece. Harry Kane replaces Ollie Watkins with Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke on the wings.

England’s attack looks balanced, but Ireland and Evan Ferguson might feel they can test that back four in physical duels.

03:49 PM GMT

Ireland team and subs

03:48 PM GMT

England team and subs

03:44 PM GMT

Lee Carsley quite amusing on his encounters with England fans

I’m on the road a lot, so service stations is where I seem to get the most advice. Some of it is good, some of it is not so good. I seem to meet a lot of West Ham fans, so very Jarrod [Bowen] heavy so that’s why he’s back! What’s the best advice? I’ve had quite a bit, to be fair. It’s mainly team selection. I was in a queue in a Starbucks and a fella was talking about the false nine and the tactics, after the Greece game. I just wanted a soy latte!

03:40 PM GMT

England’s players arrive

03:39 PM GMT

03:32 PM GMT

03:31 PM GMT

Win tonight and England return to Nations League top tier

Lee Carsley takes charge of his final game as England interim manager knowing victory over Republic of Ireland will confirm promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

Carsley’s first match in his temporary role was against Ireland in Dublin, when he got himself into something of a faff over signing God Save the King. With Thomas Tuchel poised to take over next year, there is less scrutiny on Carsley who is no longer judged as a potential candidate to lead the national team.

From Ireland’s perspective, there was an alarming gulf in quality when these two played in September, when former Ireland youth players Jack Grealish and Declan Rice scored as England cruised to victory.

England’s performance in Athens on Thursday was possibly their most complete under Carsley, with Curtis Jones and others impressing in the absence of eight players who pulled out of the squad through injury.

Harry Kane started the Greece match on the bench with Ollie Watkins leading the line, but England’s captain is expected to return to the starting XI this evening.

England lost Ezri Konsa against Greece which leaves them very light on senior defenders, but the odds are very much stacked against a limited Ireland team, even if they did win their last match against Finland.

“Coming from a win on Thursday, we’ve nothing to fear and we can try to play like we did in the second-half against Greece and Finland,” said Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson.

“I’ve never played at Wembley, but it’s always an honour to play in places like Wembley. It’s always an honour to play the top teams in the world and England are one.

“That helps your growth when you play the best teams. You’re up against the best individual talents in football and they will expose your weakness.”

Full team news on the way shortly.