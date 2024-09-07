Lee Carsley refuses to sing anthem ahead of Republic of Ireland vs England

Lee Carsley (left) stays silent as his assistant coach Ashley Cole (right) sings the national anthem in Dublin

Lee Carsley stood by his vow to stay silent during the English national anthem in his first match as interim manager, with God Save The King jeered by home fans at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Carsley, who was capped 40 times for Republic of Ireland, had stated on the eve of the Uefa Nations League clash that he did not intend to sing the pre-match anthem, which he never did as a player or as coach of England Under-21s.

The 50-year-old explained that he was always focused on the match in hand rather than the national anthems.

He initially went to the Irish dugout when he emerged from the changing rooms, then headed to the England bench with his coaching staff alongside him, while players were lined up on the pitch for both English and Irish anthems.

All 11 players in Carsley starting line-up for the Nations League opener were seen singing the lyrics to God Save The King.

It was the first clash in Dublin since 2015, when the fixture was a lunchtime kick-off for crowd safety reasons. That match nine years ago was the first visit of England to Dublin since their infamous 1995 match was abandoned because of crowd trouble.

Carsley’s stance on the national anthem has dominated coverage of the match in the build-up to kick-off. “This is something that I always struggled with when I was playing for Ireland,” he explained. “The gap between your warm-up, your coming on to the pitch and the delay with the anthems. So it’s something that I have never done.”

Ahead of kick-off, Carsley reiterated his decision on ITV: “It is an immensely proud position for myself and my family, I’m really looking forward to the game. I’ve got so much respect for both national anthems and will stand there proud. It is a real proud moment.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion. As a player making my debut in 1996 or 1997 I was totally focused on the game, it was something I found difficult to get used to in terms of the delay. I used that time to concentrate on keeping my focus and it hasn’t changed since I’m coaching.”

The late Sven-Goran Eriksson spoke about singing God Save The Queen when he was England’s first foreign manager, while Fabio Capello said he would not sing the English anthem.

Southgate sang the anthem with his coaches, with his players often singing with gusto in the moments before kick-off.