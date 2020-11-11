Lee Cain: PM's senior aide resigns amid infighting at No 10

A row broke out at the heart of Downing Street tonight as one of Boris Johnson’s most senior aides – and a close ally of Dominic Cummings - quit amid bitter infighting.

Lee Cain stepped down after ministers and advisers including Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, are said to have protested over his promotion to chief of staff.

The resignation appears to reflect internal turmoil and dysfunction in No 10 at a time when the UK surpassed 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to official figures.

Critics of the government have repeatedly cited how tensions between senior members of Johnson’s team – and his refusal to sack Cummings, his chief adviser, earlier this year – have hindered the country’s efforts to get on top of the pandemic.

As the internal rows were thrown under the public spotlight on Wednesday, the extent of division and disagreement within Johnson’s senior team emerged.

About a week ago Johnson offered Cain, currently director of communications, the new chief of staff position and the adviser had been considering whether he should accept.

Friends indicated that Cain had been thinking about leaving Downing Street “once the government had got over the hump of Covid” – partly because of the relentless nature of the job and also because of clashes with the incoming Downing Street spokeswoman Allegra Stratton – until Johnson made his unexpected offer.

Cain is known to have been uneasy with the choice of Stratton for press secretary and he has also previously clashed with Symonds.

His pugnacious style with MPs and special advisers meant a number expressed outrage to No 10 at his potential promotion, which would have made him one of three key people in the prime minister’s inner circle, along with chief adviser Cummings and cabinet secretary Simon Case.

Cain will leave No 10 at the end of the year, saying he had made the decision “after careful consideration”. It is understood he met Johnson in Downing Street on Wednesday evening but ultimately decided to resign.

“It has been a privilege to work as an adviser for Mr Johnson for the last three years – being part of a team that helped him win the Tory leadership contest, secure the largest Conservative majority for three decades – and it was an honour to be asked to serve as the prime minister’s chief of staff,” he said.

“I would like to thank all the team at No 10 – including the many unsung and incredibly talented civil servants – for their hard work and support during the last 18 months.

“And most of all I would like to thank the prime minister for his loyalty and leadership. I have no doubt that under his premiership the country will deliver on the promises made in the 2019 election campaign and build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.”

James Slack, the prime minister’s official spokesman and the former political editor of the Daily Mail, is set to take over as director of communications.

Allies of Cain said he had taken time off over the past few days to consider his position, described by one friend as a “circuit breaker”. The comment was meant jokingly but was also a nod to the pressures Cain had been under.

Cain is a longtime adviser to Johnson, including during his time as foreign secretary and while on the backbenches after his resignation. The pair are particularly close, with Cain staying loyal to Johnson even when the former mayor of London’s star appeared to be fading amongTories.

A former tabloid journalist, Cain is close to Cummings from their time working on Vote Leave, and partly credited with bringing him into Downing Street.

A new chief of staff is set to take over the day-to-day running of the Downing Street operation, currently overseen by Cummings, to allow him to step back and focus on key policy objectives, such as Whitehall reform.

Johnson paid tribute to his longtime staffer and said he would be much missed. “‘I want to thank Lee for his extraordinary service to the government over the last four years,” he said. “He has been a true ally and friend and I am very glad that he will remain director of communications until the new year and to help restructure the operation. He will be much missed.”