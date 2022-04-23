Lee Brian, candidate for US Senate

Name: Lee A. Brian

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 38

Campaign website: www.LeeABrian.com

Occupation: Charter bus driver at Southern Express

Education: Some college

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): U.S. House District 4, and write-in 2020 against U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: I have been helping the NC Audit Force.

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

I will get rid of the inflation, because “limiting the effects” will not help Americans.

What is the federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic?

The federal government’s role is to make sure the government agencies are not regulating American through “mandates.” Our Constitution protects our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, so our government agencies should be serving us and not controlling us.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

Why only “violent?” Fund the cops, allow them to hire more, stop firing sheriffs’ deputies and provide a mental health team to reduce the police burden answering mental health related calls.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

If the Supreme Court of the United States tries to overturn it, I will create a bill that states life begins at conception regardless of how the child was conceived.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

Our 2020 North Carolina election was rigged, and the NC GOP knows it. They are hiding the truth.

Editor’s note: Reuters has kept a running list of fact checks about statements made about the validity of the 2020 election you can read here.

What are your top issues? Pick up to three.

Voting and elections; abortion; and government overreach.

Editor’s note: False statements have been omitted or fact-checked.