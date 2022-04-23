Lee Brian, candidate for US Senate

Danielle Battaglia
·1 min read
ROBERT LAHSER

Name: Lee A. Brian

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 38

Campaign website: www.LeeABrian.com

Occupation: Charter bus driver at Southern Express

Education: Some college

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): U.S. House District 4, and write-in 2020 against U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: I have been helping the NC Audit Force.

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

I will get rid of the inflation, because “limiting the effects” will not help Americans.

What is the federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic?

The federal government’s role is to make sure the government agencies are not regulating American through “mandates.” Our Constitution protects our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, so our government agencies should be serving us and not controlling us.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

Why only “violent?” Fund the cops, allow them to hire more, stop firing sheriffs’ deputies and provide a mental health team to reduce the police burden answering mental health related calls.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

If the Supreme Court of the United States tries to overturn it, I will create a bill that states life begins at conception regardless of how the child was conceived.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

Our 2020 North Carolina election was rigged, and the NC GOP knows it. They are hiding the truth.

Editor’s note: Reuters has kept a running list of fact checks about statements made about the validity of the 2020 election you can read here.

What are your top issues? Pick up to three.

Voting and elections; abortion; and government overreach.

Editor’s note: False statements have been omitted or fact-checked.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — The Philadelphia Flyers ended a six-game losing streak Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. James van Reimsdyk scored two goals and added an assist for the visiting Flyers while Ivan Provorov chipped in with one goal and an assist. Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had the other Philadelphia goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multi-point game with two assists. Martin Jones made 30 saves for the 23-43-11 Flyers. Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole C

  • Kings defeat Blackhawks 4-1, move closer to a playoff spot

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored for the fifth straight game and the Los Angeles Kings moved closer to wrapping up a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Danault opened the scoring in the first period with his 26th goal of the season. He is the first Kings player since Marián Gáborík in 2014 to have a goal in five straight games. The center also has a career-best, seven-game point streak with five goals and eight points. Anze Kopitar, Andreas At

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames clinched first place in the Pacific Division on Thursday with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. It's the Flames' eighth division title in franchise history, but just the third in the last 27 years. Noah Hanifin and Andrew Mangiapane, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (48-20-10), which is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. The Flames now wait to see who fi

  • Should Nick Nurse go deeper into his bench?

    The Raptors' starters looked worn down and tired in the latter stages of Game 3, raising the question of whether Nick Nurse should be giving more minutes to his bench players.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des