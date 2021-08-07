Lee Bowyer inspires Birmingham City to statement victory at Sheffield United

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer - Getty Images

Few can forget Lee Bowyer’s ferocious will to win as a player, intimidating and inspiring in equal measure.

That he has transmitted that same desire to his Birmingham City side is undeniable, with this highly impressive opening-day win allowing them to continue where they left off last season.

Bowyer arrived in March and guided the Birmingham to five wins in 10 games, securing Championship safety with plenty to spare and enhancing his reputation significantly.

For new Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic, though, this was a disastrous start to his tenure as French defender Maxime Colin’s classy first-half header proved the difference.

Jokanovic, resplendent in a navy suit, and shirt and tie, applauded the home faithful who then belted out a rendition of the famous ‘Greasy chip butty’ anthem.

Yet there was a calm assuredness to Birmingham’s play and they led in the 19th minute.

Jeremie Bela delivered a dangerous inswinging cross from the left flank and Colin arrived to outjump Ben Osborn and plant a firm header past Aaron Ramsdale and into the bottom left-hand corner.

Goal! Against the run of play, Birmingham take the lead courtesy of Maxime Colin.



📺 Watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/4HD1qctkiM — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 7, 2021

To Birmingham it was the classic scam – keep calm under pressure and hit the enemy when they are least expecting it.

The travelling hordes celebrated with gusto but United almost fashioned an instant reply when Sander Berge threaded a pass behind the Birmingham defence for Oliver Burke, who hit a low right-foot shot which rebounded off Matija Sarkic’s near post.

Lys Mousset then fired across the face of Birmingham’s goal before Colin showed his defensive prowess by making a vital block to repel John Fleck’s close-range effort.

Five minutes after the interval, United went close when Berge’s fine pass sent Burke racing inside the right channel, where his dangerous low cross was repelled by Sarkic.

Mousset injured himself trying to connect with the ball and he was replaced by Rhian Brewster, who failed to score a single goal in 30 appearances for United last term.

The £23.5million signing from Liverpool almost made an immediate impact, bursting into the Birmingham’s 18-yard box before the danger was cleared.

The visitors thought they had a second in the 58th minute when Chong’s left-wing cross was nodded in by Colin but the goal was chalked off for a push on Osborn by Lukas Jutkiewicz, who had headed wastefully wide moments earlier.

Strike partner Scott Hogan then spurned a gilt-edged opportunity by blazing over the crossbar from six yards as chances continued to fall for both sides.

Match details

Sheffield United (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Baldock, Egan, Robinson, Osborn; Berge, Norwood, Fleck (Sharp 68); Mousset (Brewster 53), McGoldrick, Burke (McBurnie 79).

Subs not used: Verrips (g), Basham, Freeman, Bogle

Booked: Brewster



Birmingham City (3-5-2): Sarkic; Roberts, Dean, Pedersen; Colin, Chong (Sunjic 74), Gardner, Woods (Castillo 79), Bela; Hogan (Leko 68), Jutkiewicz.

Subs not used: Trueman (g), Friend, Aneke, Sanchez

Booked: Pedersen, Woods, Leko, Gardner, Colin, Castillo

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)