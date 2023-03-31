Ledge Leadership celebrates Ontario Trillium Foundation grant

On March 31, local leaders and dignitaries gathered at Clarksburg Retreat to celebrate the recent receipt of an Ontario Trillium Foundation grant by Ledge Leadership.

Simcoe-Grey MPP Brian Saunderson, The Blue Mountains Mayor Andrea Matrosovs, Foundation representative Charles Tatham and others were on hand for the special announcement.

Ledge leadership received a grant of $66,800 from the foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund. The grant helped the organization purchase audio and video equipment and receive professional content creation and training.

“It has been a very important grant for us and we’re just so grateful,” said Ledge Leadership board chair Lynda Rees. “This grant allowed Ledge the opportunity to shift our organization from offering only in-person programs to having the capacity to offer a wide variety of high-quality virtual programs. Even our in-person services will benefit from our increased ability to deliver quality presentations and resources.”

The project will give Ledge Leadership the capability to produce virtual presentations and media content to support their work with young adults. In addition to purchasing the video and sound equipment, Ledge Leadership received coaching, training and technical support to build a production studio that allows them to create ongoing media, webinars and video courses.

The video studio will be used to reach more young adults than in-person programs ever could.

“This grant is in recognition of the important work Ledge Leadership does to provide training programs and transformational team experiences to local youth in their journey to adulthood,” said Saunderson. “This is the type of celebration that as an MPP gives me energy when I wake up in the morning.”

Tatham noted that it is an arduous process to apply for and receive a Trillium grant and he gave kudos to the Ledge Leadership team for their efforts.

“I get a warm and fuzzy feeling just being here. I congratulate you on all your successes,” he said.

Ledge Leadership impacts young people and the systems and settings in southern Ontario in which they live, work and learn by co-creating spaces where everyone leads relationally, shares power and develops as whole people. The organization focuses on providing leadership training and preventative well-being support to emerging adults ages 18-30. More information is available on the website here.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca