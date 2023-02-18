Led by twins Madison and Micah O’Dell, the ‘underdog’ Lady Admirals are aiming for state

Marcus Price’s view of his team hasn’t changed since he first arrived in Gulfport last summer to take over the Lady Admiral basketball program.

Potential filled the hallways of GHS then, and now it drips off the floor of his third-round bound Admirals after rolling over D’Iberville 64-43 on the road.

“We have a lot of potential,” Price told the Sun Herald after the win. “We’re rounding into form at the right time. We played a very difficult schedule throughout the season so I feel like we’re kind of grooving, and we’re ready for these playoffs. I’m just excited about moving onto this next round.”

Despite playing in arguably the state’s toughest district a year after graduating their top scorer in Simaru Fields, the Lady Admirals (23-9) have already blown past last year’s win total in Price’s first season.

That’s thanks largely to a talented trio of seniors that has emerged.

Twins Madison and Micah O’Dell missed much of last season with injuries after transferring in from Ocean Springs but are now the focal points of what has been a successful start to the Price era.

Gulfport’s Micah O’Dell looks for a pass during a playoff game at D’Iberville High School in D’Iberville on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Saniah Price and her outside jumper has grown into a key complementary piece to round out the core of Price’s team.

“It’s a blessing to have them on my team,” Price said. “I’m happy that every night I go out I have two, three and four (Saniah, Madison and Micah). I feel like I have the best players on the floor every night.”

Madison and Saniah each scored 21 points in their win over the Warriors while Micah added five.

Saniah buried six triples throughout the night as Madison continuously broke down D’Iberville’s half-court trap with quick handles and sharp vision.

While offensive outbursts have become increasingly common down the stretch for the Lady Admirals, the girls still hang their hat on the tough end of the floor.

“Our defense” is what makes Gulfport dangerous, according to Madison. “I feel like once everybody is on the same page, we’re scary. Once everybody is locked in, it’s very hard to beat us.”

Defense is the reason the Admirals have made it this far. In order to qualify for the playoffs, Gulfport had to take down the state’s former top-ranked team in Hancock in a 29-27 slugfest during the consolation round of the district tournament.

Gulfport’s Madison O’Dell retains control of the ball as she dribbles the ball down the court during a playoff game at D’Iberville High School in D’Iberville on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

“Gulfport has been the underdog this whole season,” Micah said. “I feel like (defense) is one of our main focuses for the rest of the season.”

The Admirals are moving on to the Elite Eight of the 6A playoffs where they’ll play the winner of Harrison Central and Brandon next Friday at Pearl River Community College.

Gulfport has already taken two of three games from the Red Rebelettes, but lost the last meeting 70-47 in the first round of the district playoff.

Regardless of prior results, Madison and Micah are clear about what the Lady Admirals are capable of at their best: “Winning state.”

Gulfport’s Micah O’Dell dribbles the ball down the court during a playoff game at D’Iberville High School in D’Iberville on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Gulfport’s Micah O’Dell goes for a layup during a playoff game at D’Iberville High School in D’Iberville on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.