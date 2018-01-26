Led by Trier, Ayton, No. 11 Arizona avenges lone Pac-12 loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Don't think ''Hack-an-Ayton'' is a good strategy against Arizona's fantastic freshman.

Even though he was just coming off a bout of strep throat that caused him to miss some practice time, Deandre Ayton was 12 for 12 at the line, scoring 20 points to help the No. 11 Wildcats beat Colorado 80-71 on Thursday night, avenging their only Pac-12 loss of the season.

''There's a lot of things that separate Deandre from a lot of big guys that he's compared to,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said. ''He is an excellent free throw shooter and he has unbelievable agility away from the basket.''

And the muscular 7-foot-1 freshman had plenty of help.

Allonzo Trier played what coach Sean Miller called ''one of his best games he's played at Arizona.''

''I think when you looked at the points that he scored - 23, not one turnover,'' Miller said. ''They trapped him on every pick-and-roll that he utilized and he was very, very efficient. .... He was an All-American type of player.

The Wildcats (17-4, 7-1 Pac-12) lost 80-77 at Colorado on Jan. 6 but have won five straight since.

''We're not that better than a lot of the teams in our conference but we've been able to make some timely plays and finish games,'' Miller said. ''It's up to us to continue to grow so we keep getting better.''

Dusan Ristic added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting for Arizona.

''Arizona, when they play well, especially in the second half offensively, they were like a juggernaut,'' Colorado coach Tad Boyle said.

The difference, Boyle noted, was at the foul line. Colorado was 5 of 8, Arizona 22 of 23.

George King scored 22 points, including 4 of 5 3-pointers for Colorado (12-9, 4-5). McKinley Wright added 15.

They were cold Thursday in a first half a first half that ended in a 30-30 deadlock. But Arizona opened the second half with a 15-4 run, ignited by Dylan Smith's 3-pointer, to go up 45-34 on Ristic's 16-footer with 15-3 left. The Wildcats stretched it to 53-42 when Ristic made a strong spin move for a layup with 12:41 to play. Colorado coach Tad Boyle drew a technical during the run.