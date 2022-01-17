Led by Grant-Mentis, Toronto Six crush Buffalo Beauts 8-3 for 6th straight win

TORONTO — Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored twice and added four assists to power the Six to an 8-3 victory over the Buffalo Beauts in the Premier Hockey Federation on Sunday, helping Toronto extend its win streak to six games.

Reigning MVP Grant-Mentis leads the league in scoring with eight goals and 15 assists.

Shiann Darkangelo and Emma Woods each scored twice and chipped in an assist for league-leading Toronto (9-1-1), which outscored Buffalo by a combined 14-4 over the two-game weekend series.

Maegan Beres and Brooke Boquist also found the back of the net, with Taylor Woods contributing three assists.

Tera Hofmann and Elaine Chuli split the goaltending duties for Toronto. Hofmann gave up three goals on 13 shots while Chuli stopped the four shots she faced.

Autumn MacDougall, Anjelica Diffendal and Kennedy Ganser scored for the Beauts (1-6-0), which remain at the bottom of the standings.

Goalie Lovisa Berndtsson gave up seven goals on 21 shots while Carly Jackson stopped 11-of-12 pucks.

Buffalo led 3-2 after the first period before Toronto scored five unanswered in the second. The Six added an eighth goal in the third period.

The Six downed Buffalo 6-1 on Saturday.

Jan. 16, 2022

