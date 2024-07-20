Led by former UK basketball stars, ‘La Familia’ wins its first TBT game in Rupp Arena

A group of former Kentucky Wildcats made a triumphant return to Rupp Arena on Friday night.

La Familia — a roster filled with ex-UK players — defeated the 305 Ballers 82-56 in the first round of the TBT (also known as The Basketball Tournament) in front of an official attendance of 3,954 on their old home court.

Eric Bledsoe and Aaron Harrison led the former Cats with 13 points each. Nate Sestina added 12 points, and Andrew Harrison scored 11 points, while Willie Cauley-Stein delighted the Rupp crowd by hitting a 3-pointer and blocking three shots.

The team’s top scorer was actually Kerem Kanter with 21 points. Kanter, a late addition to the roster, is the younger brother of Enes Freedom Kanter and the only player on the team who did not play for Kentucky.

Former UK point guard Tyler Ulis is the head coach of La Familia after spending the past two seasons as a student assistant at Kentucky under John Calipari, who had not yet left for Arkansas when the TBT venture featuring his former UK players began.

New Wildcats head coach Mark Pope has also been supportive of the La Familia squad, and his entire 2024-25 roster was sitting on the baseline for Friday’s game. Players from the current UK team practiced against the former Wildcats twice earlier in the week, including a Wednesday session in Rupp.

The TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament that awards a winner-take-all, $1 million prize to the champion. Lexington is one of eight regional sites for the event.

La Familia will play a team called “The Nawf” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the second game of the Lexington regional. The Nawf is based in the Atlanta area and is composed primarily of former mid-major college basketball players, with several members of the roster still active professionally in Europe.

Sunday’s game will be aired live on Fox, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com. If La Familia wins that game, they would play again at 9 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of Sunday’s other second-round matchup between alumni from Auburn and Marshall.

Former Kentucky guard Eric Bledsoe was one of the La Familia starters in the team’s first game in Rupp Arena on Friday night.

