Lecturer claims she was sacked after saying drag acts are sexist

Gurpreet Narwan
·4 min read
Man applies drag make up - HEX
An academic claims she was sacked after questioning whether drag acts could be considered demeaning and offensive.

Cathy Boardman, a lecturer in cultural studies, is taking legal action against the Brighton Institute of Modern Music (BIMM) for unfair dismissal. Ms Broadman claims she has been discriminated against because she holds gender-critical views.

Bosses at the Institute, which is based in Manchester, told Ms Boardman that she was delving into a “deeply sensitive” subject that had upset transgender students before dismissing her.

“I could lose everything,” she told The Mail on Sunday. “I’ve been in insecure work for my whole life - but this salaried job gave me hope that I could get a mortgage and provide a better future for my boys.”

Ms Boardman, who has been working for BIMM as a freelancer since 2017 but took a full-time job last year, said: “Essentially, I’ve been fired for doing my job. We are supposed to look at things from different perspectives. If we don’t, what is the point of university?

“Educational institutions - and this is not just BIMM - are doing students a disservice by claiming they are not capable of critical thought or being challenged. The sad fact is there is now a climate of fear on our campuses.”

‘I wasn’t pushing an agenda’

The Institute received complaints from students after Ms Broadman delivered a lecture on sex, sexuality and gender in November 2020. During the lecture she showed students an image of a white performer in “blackface” and a separate image of a drag queen. It included the caption: “What about womanface?”

“I was not suggesting that drag and blackface are the same - because they are not,” she said. “Blackface has always just been racist. Drag is a grotesque caricature of femininity, but it started off as a liberating form of entertainment for gay men ostracised for being effeminate. I was simply trying to draw parallels with members of more powerful groups in society parodying members of other groups for entertainment.

“I wasn’t pushing an agenda - I just thought it was a really interesting thing to think about.”

Another lecture on the mistreatment of women in March 2021 drew accusations of transphobia from some students because Ms Broadman failed to make any mention of transgender women. The presentation fell in the same week as the vigil for Sarah Everard, who had been raped and murdered by a Metropolitan Police officer.

“When a student asked me why we hadn’t talked about transgender issues, I said we hadn’t the time to do it justice,” Ms Boardman said.

‘I hate drag!’

She was later subject to a complaint from a colleague after declining an invitation to go to a drag show.

“There was talk about us all going to a drag show and they asked if I would go. I responded, ‘Oh, God, no - I don’t want to see a drag show. I hate drag!’ A lot of the humour associated with drag is about being edgy and offensive, which is fine - but I find it sexist.

“No one at the time commented on what I said. However, a month later, a colleague complained.”

She says that she was subsequently summoned to a meeting with the principal, who she claims told her some students were “out to get” her.

“I didn’t know the extent of what it means when students are out to get you,” said Ms Boardman. “So I was terrified all over the Christmas holidays. But no one enquired after my welfare.”

In May this year, she was told that she had been “unsuccessful” in completing her probationary period as deputy course leader. A subsequent letter said she had failed to achieve the professional standards of her role by her “inappropriate” expression of views, among other points.

A college spokesman said: “BIMM fully supports and defends freedom of speech, academic freedom and equality, and has rigorous policies in place to ensure staff and students are treated fairly and in full accordance with these principles.

“It would not be appropriate for us to comment on the specifics of this case at this stage, given the ongoing litigation, save to say that allegations of discrimination are strongly denied.”

He said that important facts surrounding Ms Boardman’s unsuccessful probation period were missing from her account.

