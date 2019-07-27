Leclerc tops Germany FP3, Mercedes struggles despite lower heat
Charles Leclerc was fastest again for Ferrari in third practice for the 2019 German Grand Prix, outpacing the quickest Mercedes by half a second.
Leclerc's 1m12.380 second lap, set during his second run on soft tyres, stood to the end of the session and was 0.264s faster than team-mate Sebastian Vettel's best effort.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen split the Ferraris with a 1m12.548s as Mercedes came up short.
Valtteri Bottas was 0.510s off Leclerc's benchmark time in fourth, while Lewis Hamilton finished sixth overall, 0.585s down on Leclerc and slower than Kevin Magnussen (Haas).
An overnight change in the weather as the sweltering heat gave way to thunderstorms made for vastly different track conditions in FP3, with an ambient of 27C and a track temperature that hovered around 40C, well below Friday's peaks.
Even so, there was little urgency at the beginning of the session and 10 minutes passed before anyone set a timed lap.
Any suggestion that Ferrari's relative strength in hotter temperatures might diminish in the cooler conditions was quickly dispelled by Leclerc, who went quickest of all in the initial running with a 1m12.736s he set during a six-lap stint on the soft-compound tyres.
Vettel's best effort on a similar run plan was half a second off.
At this point, both Mercedes drivers were focusing on race simulations but Hamilton set a tidy time of 1m13.463s at the beginning of a 15-lap run on the softs.
Bottas was just over two tenths shy on a similar run plan, although his stint began with an off-track moment at Turn 2.
Red Bull's pace on the medium tyres was very respectable early in the session - or at least Verstappen's was, since his best lap was marginally faster than the soft-shod Hamilton.
Pierre Gasly, whose car was rebuilt around a new tub after his crash in FP2, was half a second adrift of his team-mate after their first runs.
On the soft rubber, Verstappen was even more punchy.
While the Ferraris made incremental improvements on their second soft-tyre runs - Leclerc to the session-best 1m12.380s, Vettel to 1m12.644s - Verstappen split them with his 1m12.548s.
The Mercedes drivers continued to struggle to match Leclerc on their second soft-tyre runs as Bottas circulated half a second off the benchmark lap and Hamilton had a time struck off for violating track limits.
The results of the session will have generated more intrigue for Haas, which is attempting to benchmark its latest developments against the troublesome VF-19's early specification by running Romain Grosjean with its Australian Grand Prix aero package.
In FP2, Magnussen was 1.29s off Grosjean's best, but in Saturday morning's cooler conditions he was initially over two-tenths faster than Grosjean over the course of a similar seven-lap run plan.
He then put in a 1m12.893s that was good for fifth overall while Grosjean finished 10th fastest on 1m13.378s.
Behind Hamilton there was a substantial time gap as the latter portion of the top 10 came up nearly a second off the frontrunning pace.
While Kimi Raikkonen was 'best of the rest' early on, he was trumped by late efforts from Gasly and McLaren's Carlos Sainz.
FP3 results
Pos
Driver
Team
Gap
Laps
1
Charles Leclerc
Scuderia Ferrari
1m12.380s
18
2
Max Verstappen
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
0.168s
12
3
Sebastian Vettel
Scuderia Ferrari
0.264s
18
4
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport
0.510s
24
5
Kevin Magnussen
Rich Energy Haas F1 Team
0.513s
13
6
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport
0.585s
22
7
Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren F1 Team
0.920s
18
8
Pierre Gasly
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
0.944s
17
9
Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Racing
0.971s
18
10
Romain Grosjean
Rich Energy Haas F1 Team
0.998s
15
11
Sergio Perez
SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team
1.096s
15
12
Nico Hulkenberg
Renault F1 Team
1.116s
19
13
Alexander Albon
Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda
1.174s
24
14
Lando Norris
McLaren F1 Team
1.176s
15
15
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Racing
1.291s
16
16
Lance Stroll
SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team
1.292s
15
17
Daniil Kvyat
Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda
1.387s
21
18
Daniel Ricciardo
Renault F1 Team
1.436s
20
19
Robert Kubica
ROKiT Williams Racing
3.160s
20
20
George Russell
ROKiT Williams Racing
3.444s
11
