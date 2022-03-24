Leclerc shows why he has potential to challenge for F1 title

  • From the left, second placed Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, first placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco and third placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stand on the podium after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    1/5

    Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing

    From the left, second placed Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, first placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco and third placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stand on the podium after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, centre, greets Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, left, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    2/5

    Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing

    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, centre, greets Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, left, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands makes a pit stop during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Giuseppe Cacace, Pool via AP)
    3/5

    Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing

    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands makes a pit stop during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Giuseppe Cacace, Pool via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    4/5

    Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing

    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Third placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stands on the podium after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    5/5

    Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing

    Third placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stands on the podium after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
From the left, second placed Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, first placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco and third placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stand on the podium after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, centre, greets Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, left, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands makes a pit stop during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Giuseppe Cacace, Pool via AP)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Third placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stands on the podium after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JEROME PUGMIRE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charles Leclerc
    Monegasque racing driver
  • Max Verstappen
    Max Verstappen
    Dutch-Belgian racing driver

It took three laps for Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to show why he is a potential Formula One title contender, heading into this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Sure, the slick driver from Monaco won the season-opener in Bahrain last Sunday in style: from pole position and with the fastest lap.

But what really stood out was the way he went toe-to-toe with world champion Max Verstappen — his former teen rival from their karting days — and came out on top.

Verstappen overtook him three times on Laps 17-19, only for Leclerc to show poise, control and aggression to win his place back on each occasion.

There wasn't a hint of panic, despite who he was up against. Leclerc now tops the driver standings on 26 points, with teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. second on 18.

“We are in the mix to fight for the title, it’s amazing,” Leclerc said. "We are both very happy to have a car capable of winning. And we will fight for it for sure.”

Ferrari hadn't won a race since Leclerc's victory on the Italian manufacturer's home track in Monza in 2019, the year he led F1 for pole positions 7-5 ahead of Hamilton.

In 2020, Ferrari went into freefall.

Leclerc was eighth overall, Sebastian Vettel was 13th, and proud Ferrari was sixth in the constructors' championship — trailing Mercedes by 442 points.

Ferrari's gleaming red is catching the eye, but team principal Mattia Binotto thinks Red Bull has the edge.

“They are still the favorites,” he said.

Yet Verstappen already has 26 points to make up on Leclerc.

Last weekend's late-race meltdown in Bahrain saw Red Bull score zero. Verstappen and Sergio Perez where in second and fourth place nearing the end but retired because of a fuel pump issue.

The season wasn't meant to start this way, with Verstappen fastest in pre-season testing.

He was clearly irritated in Bahrain, making his frustrations known on race radio — especially annoyed at being told to hold back his outlaps when he felt he could have got ahead of Leclerc.

Verstappen was more diplomatic heading into the Saudi race this Sunday, which will again be under floodlights.

“Last weekend was a tough one for all of us to take,” he said. “We win and lose as a team and we’ll come back stronger.”

The 6.18-kilometer (3.83-mile) Jeddah Corniche Circuit is hosting F1 for only the second time, a few months after the penultimate race of last season.

With Mercedes sluggish, it could be another shootout in qualifying between Ferrari and Red Bull. Like last Saturday, when Leclerc edged Verstappen for his 10th career pole.

“It’s a really quick track with high-speed straights,” Verstappen said. "I’m really looking forward to it ... it should be enjoyable.”

Perhaps not for Mercedes.

It has been struggling with weight and an aerodynamic issue called “porpoising,” which causes the racing cars to hop and bounce.

“We were clearly third quickest behind Ferrari and Red Bull (in Bahrain)," Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said. “If you look at the pecking order today it seems a long shot to even be in contention.”

While Red Bull was undone by a reliability issue, it certainly did not lack speed. The circuit here could prove problematic for Mercedes.

“With a new car and new tires that we’re still learning how to get the most from, it will be a steep learning curve,” Wolff said.

McLaren has struggled with a similar problem. The team had a strong 2021 with five podium finishes, including a win, but in Bahrain Daniel Ricciardo finished 14th and Lando Norris was 15th.

“We just don’t really have a good enough car at the minute,” Norris said.

F1 races in Saudi Arabia two weeks after the country put to death 81 people, the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom in its modern history.

“When we hear this kind of news, it’s quite alarming,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said last week in an interview with British broadcaster Sky. “But I’m a true believer in the fact that sport has to make sure that human rights is at the center of our agenda, together with the country where we are going."

According to Reprieve, a non-profit organization which defends people facing human rights abuses, and partner organization the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights, a further 16 executions had been carried out by Wednesday.

When the race was held here last November, Hamilton said F1 was “duty bound” to raise awareness on human rights issues where it goes and expressed reservations about racing in Saudi.

“But it’s not my choice to be here, the sport has taken the choice to be here," Hamilton said then. “I feel it’s important that we do try to raise awareness.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Erik Spoelstra on Heat's mid-game scuffle: 'We were getting our asses kicked'

    The Miami Heat coach addressed a heated exchange in the huddle during Wednesday night's loss to the Warriors.

  • An enormous T. rex skeleton vanished after a mysterious auction. It just turned up

    Such is the fate of “Stan” the T. rex, a massive, mostly complete skeleton of one of the most legendary species of dinosaurs known to Earth. National Geographic's Michael Greshko revealed Wednesday that Stan is bound for a museum in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi — potentially putting to rest widespread concerns that the invaluable fossil would be rendered inaccessible to study. “Outside scientists' biggest hopes for Stan hinge on reliable long-term access to this fossil," Greshko told ABC News.

  • Call of Duty is coming to mobiles, again

    Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Zibanejad scores late, Rangers beat Lightning 2-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night. Jacob Trouba also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots for New York. Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves for the Lightning, who were coming off a 3-3 road trip. Zibanejad scored from the left circle off a nifty pass from Artemi Panarin. The Rangers' second-ranked power play went 1 f

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz