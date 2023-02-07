LeBron looks to break the NBA scoring record as the league cashes in I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, February 7, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

LeBron James admitted to being disappointed that the Lakers lost out on the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes, but he’ll be forced to move on quickly with a monumental record on the line

Just 36 points shy of overtaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James’ historic quest has created a skyrocket in ticket prices for the Lakers’ next two games

Plus, Tom Brady revealed that he won’t start broadcasting NFL games on Fox until the fall of 2024… and The Rush has a theory why. Spoiler alert… it involves thirst traps!