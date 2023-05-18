LeBron James’ younger son Bryce reportedly transferring from Sierra Canyon

LeBron James' son, Bryce, is reportedly leaving Sierra Canyon. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Both of LeBron James' sons are moving on from Sierra Canyon. Bryce James,15, is transferring from Campbell Hall next season, according to ESPN.

Both of the private institutions are in Southern California, about 19 miles apart. Bryce's new high school is located in Studio City, California, Sierra Canyon is in Chatsworth. James will still be a private school student, with the price of tuition for a year at Campbell Hall sitting at around $50,000 per year. The James family has donated toward a multimillion-dollar athletic facility on campus, according to the report.

Bryce, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, is expected to be a highly sought after prospect. He signed an NIL contract with Klutch Sports, the agency founded by LeBron James' friend and agent Rich Paul, in December of last year.

With high school season over, Bryce is competing in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball league. On Sunday, a highlight reel from one of his recent games was posted on Twitter, garnering 15.1 million views. The mixtape, which LeBron cosigned with encouragement, shows Bryce making plays on both sides of the ball.

Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! Maximus on the rise. #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/LYNvZpFhPT — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 14, 2023

Bryce and his 18-year-old brother, Bronny, both played for Sierra Canyon last season. The 6-foot-3 guard committed to USC earlier this month.

Bronny and Bryce James played together at Sierra Canyon. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

While Sierra Canyon's basketball team is known to attract notable players like Scotty Pippen Jr. and Marvin Bagley III, Campbell Hall has plenty of pull as well.

Next season, Bryce will play with Richard Hamilton II, the son of former NBA star Richard Hamilton, and Baron Bellamy, son of comedian Bill Bellamy. Aaron, Jrue and Justin Holiday, a star set of NBA brothers — all played at Campbell Hall together as well.

The team is coached by David Grace, who was an associate head coach for Vanderbilt from 2019-21. Lonzo Ball arrived to UCLA prior to the 2016-17 season, where Grace was an assistant under Steve Alford. During Barack Obama's presidency, Grace was also an assistant at Oregon State under former coach Craig Robinson, who is the brother of Michelle Obama.