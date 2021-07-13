LeBron James and Wife Savannah Hit Space Jam: A New Legacy Red Carpet with Daughter Zhuri

lebron james

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

LeBron James made the Space Jam: A New Legacy Los Angeles premiere a family affair!

On Monday evening, the 36-year-old NBA player attended the West Coast opening of his upcoming film at the Regal LA Live & 4DX theater with his family in tow.

Seen smiling on the red (well, purple) carpet during the event, James was joined by his wife, Savannah James, and the pair's daughter, Zhuri Nova. The couple is also parents to sons LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. and Bryce Maximus James.

For the big night out, LeBron sported a fitted navy suit with a matching dress shirt, tie and black dress shoes. Savannah, meanwhile, stunned in a neon green dress with heels of the same hue, while Zhuri wore an adorable light blue floral ensemble.

The James' were joined on the red carpet by costars Zendaya, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Sonequa Martin-Green, Ceyair Wright and Harper Alexander, among others.

RELATED: McDonald's Reveals New Space Jam Happy Meal Toys to Feed Your 90s Nostalgia

Space Jam 2

Warner Bros. Pictures LeBron James

The original 1996 animated and live-action Space Jam follows Michael Jordan as he helps the Looney Tunes win a basketball game against a group of alien bullies. In the follow-up film, the Los Angeles Lakers great takes over the lead role.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron's onscreen son Dom's tech skills get him and the athlete sucked into an entertainment server by a CGI humanoid, who wants to steal some of LeBron's social media followers. To escape from the virtual world in which they're trapped, LeBron gathers the Looney Tunes for a basketball game.

"It's one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, I've ever played in," the athlete told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "The Goon Squad is probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history."

The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

Space Jam: A New Legacy dribbles into theaters and onto HBO Max Friday.