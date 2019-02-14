LeBron James wants to own NBA team after he retires: 'I'm going to do that s—'

LeBron James already has a plan after his career on the court is over.

The three-time NBA champion wants to own his own team, according to The Athletic.

"Ain’t no maybe about it, I'm going to do that s—," James said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

James, 34, would become just the second former NBA player to own an NBA team. Michael Jordan, who bought the Charlotte Bobcats — now the Hornets — in 2010 now owns a 90 percent stake in the team.

“I want to stay around the game of basketball,” James told The Athletic.

James would have to fork over a pretty penny in order to make this happen. Jordan bought his team for $275 million, and the Hornets are now valued at $1.25 billion.

According to Forbes, James topped the list of the NBA's top earners — which factors in salaries, endorsements, appearances, royalties and media pacts — for a fifth straight year.

“LeBron would be outstanding as the second player to be an owner in our league," Lakers president Magic Johnson said. "We need more African-Americans, for sure, and LeBron would just be fantastic to become the next owner — after he leads the Lakers to an NBA championship, of course.”

MORE: LeBron James not worried about playoffs after Lakers loss | LeBron James, Stephen Curry top list of NBA’s highest-paid players

The James-led Lakers are 10th in the West and enter the All-Star break with a 28–29 record.



