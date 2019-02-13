LeBron James, Stephen Curry top list of NBA’s highest-paid players
LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the NBA’s highest-paid players.
James topped the Forbes’ list of top earners in the league — which factors in salaries, endorsements, appearances, royalties and media pacts — for a fifth straight year. Meanwhile, Curry finished second for a second consecutive time.
James left the Cavaliers and signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers this summer. He’s averaging 26.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game during his first season in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Curry inked a five-year, $201 million extension with the Warriors in July 2017.
Here’s Forbes complete 2019 list of the top 10 highest-earning NBA players:
LeBron James — $88.7 million
Stephen Curry — $79.5 million
Kevin Durant — $65 million
Russell Westbrook — 53.7 million
James Harden — $47.4 million
Chris Paul — $43.7 million
Giannis Antetokounmpo — $43.2 million
Damian Lillard — $41 million
Blake Griffin — $39.1 million
Paul George — $38.6 million