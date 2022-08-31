LeBron James' Sports Illustrated Cover With His Sons Is Over The Top

Ron Dicker
·2 min read

LeBron James wants to play with his both sons in the NBA. We get it. But the new Sports Illustrated cover hyping the possibility might be a tad much.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar poses with sons Bronny (LeBron James Jr.) 17, and Bryce, 15, with the headline “The Chosen Sons.” Dad proudly shared the layout on Tuesday.

The title plays off an old SI cover of James that was titled “The Chosen One” back when James was a high school phenom.

That’s a big expectation to place on two teens.

James has repeatedly noted his desire to someday play with Bronny, a high school senior ranked 35th among college prospects by ESPN. But asked specifically about potentially suiting up with both Bronny and Bryce, which would put him well into his 40s, James entertained the possibility.

“I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to the body, but more importantly, my mind,” James told SI. “If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even the limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

No pressure, kids!

James’ enthusiasm is admirable, but the odds are long. No father and son have ever played in the NBA together. According to one recent study, among 500,000 high school boys playing basketball “at any given time,” just 110 of them will make at least one NBA appearance.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

