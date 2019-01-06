Before LeBron James' 'Space Jam' sequel, Tony Hawk was linked to 'Skate Jam'

Tony Hawk very nearly walked down the red carpet with the Looney Tunes in 2003 for a Space Jam sequel. (Getty Images)

Way back before LeBron James became the heir apparent to Michael Jordan’s throne, just as James’ rookie season in the NBA was getting underway, a “Space Jam” sequel was already in the works. And it had nothing to do with the Chosen One.

In fact, it presumably didn’t involve basketball at all. Instead, the Looney Tunes were recruiting Tony Hawk to come and save their universe as the lead in “Skate Jam”, a fact that was revealed in a tweet by Hawk on Saturday.

in 2003, I was requested to meet with Warner Brothers about doing a film tentatively titled “Skate Jam.” They were bringing back Looney Tunes with “Back In Action” & then wanted to start on my project immediately. A week later Back In Action bombed & Skate Jam was shelved forever pic.twitter.com/9giKzBnlWH — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) January 5, 2019





It’s almost too easy to see how a plot around Hawk could’ve worked out: After years of brooding on Moron Mountain following their dramatic loss on the hardcourt to the Jordan-led Tune Squad, the Monstars embrace their tiny physiques and low center of gravity by turning to skateboarding. Surely there’s no one the Looney Tunes could find to crush them on the halfpipe. Enter Tony Hawk, a few years removed from landing the 900 at the 1999 X-Games and in desperate need of a new challenge.

Throw in the soundtrack from any of the Tony Hawk Pro Skater games and watch the box office numbers soar.

Altering the LeBron argument

All of this is rather moot now, but it’s easy to see how a decision from Warner Brothers to reboot Space Jam with different sports heroes could’ve altered the way the franchise is viewed — especially in the mid-2000’s. Maybe there’s another sequel with Kelly Slater teaching the Looney Tunes to surf. Or Peyton Manning gets plunked from the Super Bowl to play in the Space Bowl. There were so many sports stars in that era who seamlessly crossed into pop culture that the Looney Tunes could’ve kept it fun and interesting for years to come.

And where would that have left LeBron James?

Would all the Jordan fans still feel like he couldn’t touch MJ’s greatness because he didn’t lead the Tune Squad? Or would the world demand a true sequel to Space Jam with The King?

In any case, it’s a shame ‘Skate Jam’ didn’t come to fruition. Brendan Fraser couldn’t save Bugs Bunny & Co. with 2003’s failed ‘Looney Tunes: Back In Action’, but that doesn’t mean that Tony Hawk couldn’t have gotten the job done.

Fans will just have to wait to see what James and producer Ryan Coogler come up with in the upcoming Space Jam sequel.

