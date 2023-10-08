LeBron James' Son Bryce Receives Offer to Play Basketball at Ohio State: 'Blessed'

The 16-year-old athlete reportedly received the offer the same day he unofficially visited the school's Columbus campus

Gregory Payan/AP/Shutterstock Bryce James

Bryce James could soon be a Buckeye!

The 16-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James revealed on Saturday that he has received an offer to play basketball at Ohio State University in Columbus, which is just 125 miles from where his dad was born and raised in Akron.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio State #GoBuckeyes,” the teen wrote on X alongside an image of the school’s logo.

Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio state #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/C2JFXfCEoj — Bryce James (@bryce_james23) October 7, 2023

Bryce also shared photos on Instagram featuring him wearing a red Ohio State jersey, including a snapshot with his mom, Savannah James.

“Buckeye nation⚪️🔴how we feeling?” he captioned the post.

According to ESPN, Bryce’s offer comes the same day he unofficially visited the Ohio State campus, where he watched the football team win 37-17 against the University of Maryland, College Park’s Terrapins.

Videos shared on X show Bryce speaking with men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann on the sideline, where his mother could also be seen.

ESPN currently has Bryce — a junior enrolled at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California — ranked as a four-star recruit, averaging 7.6 points in 15 games during the Nike EYBL 16U circuit over spring and summer.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Bryce James pictured in December 2019.

The outlet reported that Bryce’s older brother, Bronny, had visited Ohio State last year before ultimately signing to play basketball at the University of Southern California.

LeBron celebrated Bronny’s 19th birthday on Friday with a sweet tribute to his eldest child.

“On and off the court you're the 🐐 @bronny!! Happy Born-Day son!!! Love you ♾️ kid. Keep going up!” the former Los Angeles Lakers star wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the pair.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Bronny James (left) and father LeBron James at the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game.

Bronny’s 19th birthday comes after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at USC in July.

A month later, a spokesperson for the James family shared in a statement to PEOPLE that Bronny was diagnosed with "an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect” that "can and will be treated."

On Monday, The Athletic's Jovan Buha wrote on X that LeBron said that his son “is doing extremely well” after his surgery, adding that he began “his rehab to get back on the floor this season.”

“We’re happy to see where he is and what his future still has in store for him,” LeBron added, per Buha’s post.

Along with Bryce and Bronny, LeBron shares daughter Zhuri Nova, 8, with wife Savannah, 37.



