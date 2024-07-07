LeBron James Re-Signs with Lakers — as He's Set to Make NBA History with Son Bronny as Teammate

The Lakers organization announced James' milestone decision on July 6

Frazer Harrison/Getty LeBron and Bronny James at the ESPY Awards in July 2023

Like father, like son!

LeBron James, 39, has officially re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, bringing him one step closer to playing professional basketball with his eldest son, Bronny James, 19.

In a statement shared by the team on Saturday, July 6, Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka shared that LeBron's "commitment to continuous performance and long-term sustained excellence is unmatched."

While the terms of LeBron's latest deal were not released, ESPN's Bobby Marks wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the NBA legend signed for $101.35 million over two years despite being "eligible for $104M," citing sources.

"LeBron is one of the most dynamic and competitive players to ever take the NBA court and we're grateful to have his leadership as he returns for a seventh season with the Lakers" Pelinka added.

"Alongside fellow team captain Anthony Davis, LeBron and new Lakers head coach JJ Redick will together lead a championship-caliber team that will play with great pride every time they take the floor," he continued. "Entering his 22nd season of NBA basketball, LeBron continues to remind us that no obstacle is too big and no goal is out of reach. We're so thankful that the history-making story of LeBron James will continue to be written in front of Lakers fans throughout the world."

LeBron James/Instagram LeBron and Bronny James in October 2023

LeBron's new deal comes just over a week after the Lakers selected Bronny 55th overall in the second round of the NBA Draft on June 27. The NBA shared at the time that the father-son duo would become the first to ever play in the league at the same time.

Bronny's entrance into the big leagues follows his shortened season at the University of Southern California.

After the NBA superstar's son made his Summer League against the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic on Saturday, July 6, LeBron spoke with reporters about their team's offseason.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, the elder James said he hopes his son can get his "feet wet in the NBA — the pace of the game, the speed of the game, the physicality of the game." Bronny scored 4 points with 2 rebounds and 2 assists in his Summer League debut, going 2-for-9 and missing three 3-point attempts.

“But what he does in the California Classic and Summer League, it doesn’t matter if he plays well and it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t play well. I just want him to continue to grow. Practices, film sessions, his individual workouts," LeBron said.

“You can’t take anything stat-wise from the California Classic and Summer League and bring it once the season starts. The only thing that matters is him getting better and stacking days.”

The proud dad also called his son's accomplishment in being drafted a "dream come true" for him, too.

“To see my son, to be able to be in the NBA alone, it’s always been a dream of his,” LeBron said. “And for us to be there side by side, a lot of words are lost, to be honest. I don’t know. The kid has worked so hard to get back to this point."

"So much has happened over the last year with him, to have this happen less than a year from his [cardiac arrest] incident, to be with our friends and family when they announced his name, it was something that was super surreal,” he added.

