LeBron James Shuts Down Claims of 'Front-Runner' College for Son Bronny, 17: 'You'll Hear It from Him'

·3 min read
In this article:
Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers and father LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers walk off the court following the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty

LeBron James took to social media to shut down rumors that the University of Oregon had emerged as the "front-runner" to land his eldest son and rising basketball star Bronny James.

Speculation around where Bronny would play during his collegiate career has taken off, with reports alleging that the 17-year-old heir to basketball's throne has already been eyeing a top choice. "Oregon has emerged as the front-runner to land a commitment from Bronny James, per @On3sports," a tweet from Bleacher Report's Hoops account reported on Tuesday.

LeBron, who shares three children with wife Savannah James, decided to set the record straight after seeing the claim about his son. "He hasn't taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities," the Los Angeles Lakers star, 37, wrote.

LeBron assured his 52 million Twitter followers that the only reliable source for insight on Bronny's next move is the young star himself. "When Bronny makes his choice you'll hear it from him," wrote the proud dad, who ended the tweet with his signature #JamesGang hashtag.

While Bronny weighs his collegiate options, his recent performances speak for themselves, like the viral one-handed dunk his dad boasted about via social media on Monday. "OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!!," LeBron wrote on Twitter along with ten shocked-face emojis after his oldest son scored against the U18 French Select team.

"Sheeesh!!!" commented 2022 NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry.

LeBron and his wife Savannah James are also parents to son Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 7. Earlier this month, LeBron took Bronny and Bryce to practice at the Los Angeles Lakers facility, dribbling, shooting and dunking together.

"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" the father of three wrote in an Instagram video. "Great work today Young🤴🏾's #JamesGang👑 #EarnedNotGiven"

As his son considers his future in the sport, LeBron told The Athletic in February that he doesn't plan to retire until he can play in the league with Bronny.

Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty

"My last year will be played with my son," he explained. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point.

LeBron talked about his plans to play with Bronny again in an April episode of his YouTube show Uninterrupted's The Shop.

"[Bronny's] No. 1 on my list. I want to play with [him] for sure …" he said at the time.

